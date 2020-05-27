Love, Victor Trailer: The Love, Simon spinoff series brings back the same plot with new age hurdles

The trailer of Love, Victor dropped on the internet a few hours ago and it gives us a glimpse of the 2018 movie Love, Simon. The teen drama series recreates the same humour with a millennial twist.

The makers of Love, Victor dropped the trailer of the Love, Simon spinoff series on the internet and it couldn't get any better. The teen drama brings back the same plot with new-age hurdles. Starring Michael Cimino as Victor, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, and others, the show revolves around Victor, the titular teen who joins a new college to discover himself. Keeping up with his family, dealing with new friends, impressing his first crush, coming out of the closet, and much more, the series takes you through the journey of Victor.

The trailer of the coming of age comedy series released a few hours ago. Love, Simon is all set to premiere on Hulu from June 19. Nick Robinson, who played the lead in Love, Simon produces and narrates the show while Michael Cimino plays the central character of the series. In a previous teaser dropped by Hulu, Victor interviews for a barista job with the coffee shop's assistant manager happens to be his crush, Benji from college. And now the new trailer gives a detailed account of Victor's experience at the new college.

Check out the trailer here:

Love, Victor is full of humour that brings flashbacks of 2018 film Love, Simon as it is an extension series of the same. The series is all set to release on June 19 and we can't wait for it. Love, Victor was initially supposed to release on Disney plus but now the series will air on Hulu.

