Love Your Enemy first teaser: Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon's confrontation gets ugly as they try to suppress real feelings for each other

Love Your Enemy is an upcoming romance melodrama starring Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon in the main roles. Anticipation runs high as the actors would be teaming up along with the talented crew for this project. Ju Ji Hoon is known for his roles in Blood Free, Kingdom, and Mount Jiri. Jung Yu Mi on the other hand has impressed with her work in films like Train to Busan, Wonderland, and Silenced.

On October 18, tvN dropped the first teaser of their new drama Love Your Enemy. The teaser shows the moment the two main characters played by Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi reunite. They have unresolved feelings and emotions towards each other which turns their confrontation ugly and hateful.

Watch the first teaser below.

The romance comedy Love Your Enemy is scheduled to premiere on November 4 There will be 12 episodes which will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both go their separate ways. Fate reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.

Ju Ji Hoon will be playing Seok Ji Won, who is the new chairman of a high school and also the executive director of a conglomerate. He is seen as the perfect person in every way who is good at sports and academics. When he joins the school, he reunites with Yoon Ji Won, who is played by Jung Yu Mi. Yoon Ji Won is a physical education teacher at the school who is intolerant of injustice. The two have been rivals since the start and they reunite.

Advertisement

Love Your Enemy has been directed by Park Joon Hwa, also known for the Alchemy of Souls series Because This is My First Life, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more. The script has been written by Kim Ye Jin who also wrote for The Tale of Nokdu and Love in the Moonlight.

ALSO READ: Goblin fame Lee Dong Wook surprises fans with his FIRST ever official light stick design; WATCH