The Lovebirds Review: This series of unfortunate events cannot be saved, even by Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani

The Lovebirds Review: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani try to serve a cozy lockdown watch but the script fails them.

Movie Name: The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds Director: Michael Showalter

The Lovebirds Cast: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Stars: 2/5

It has been a dark few weeks for OTT content viewers. Week after week, darker and gruesome content has been making its way to platforms like Netflix that serve has a delicious but disturbing watch. However, the OTT platform decided to mix things up over the weekend by adding a spoon full of romance with the help of The Lovebirds. Do not go by its name, it isn't all things romantic. The international film stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in the lead with Paul Sparks and Anna Camp for company.

Unlike most romantic movies, The Lovebirds begins with the couple, Jibran and Leilani breaking up. As they come to an agreement that their relationship is over, they accidentally hit a cyclist with their car. Soon, their vehicle is carjacked thus driving into a series of being in the wrong at the wrong time. The couple refuses to approach the cops owing to their skin colour and decide to turn detectives themselves. Within a few hours of an evening, the sees the couple is kidnapped, almost fried with bacon oil while Jibran is kicked by a horse, play witness to two homicides, and land in a sex cult meeting only to find their way to the police station. Are they proven guilty? Do these events of crazy events bring the couple back together? You'll have to watch The Lovebirds to know.

While we aren't going to unveil the predictable ending, we could tell you that The Lovebirds reminded us how talented Issa and Kumail are. The light-up every scene, regardless of how flawed and illogical it is, to hold you back until the end of the movie. Kumail's comic timing is bang on. There were several scenes that he leaves you chuckling. There is a portion in the movie where Kumail acts out like a jealous boyfriend and swiftly slips in a line from Queen's We Will Rock You when someone points out he's got blood on his face. Another scene that I enjoyed was when Issa convinces Kumail into singing along to Katy Perry's Firework.

Issa complimented Kumail with ease. She managed to even steal the spotlight from Kumail during a fake interrogation scene that Kumail and Issa host when they break into someone's apartment. However, the script and screenplay do not do justice to the stars. The story has several plotholes with half-hearted attempts to get the viewers invested in the couple. There aren't convincing events that want you rooting for the couple to reunite.

Despite the film lasting a decent 86 minutes, it still feels like a drag. The attempt to depict the racism - given the two characters' races are on the receiving end - felt convenient rather than a catalyst to the story. The attempt to blend a whodunit with a romcom fails. Director Michael Showalter could have sprinkled a few more laughs to pump life into this bland mixture.

Final verdict: The Lovebirds serve as a cozy watch over a lazy weekend. Watch it for a mindless entertainer to while away time during the lockdown.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×