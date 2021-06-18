Loved Loki? 5 Tom Hiddleston movies/TV shows you can watch besides MCU's latest series

While you're enjoying Tom Hiddleston's Loki, don't forget to check out the actor's previous works that make for an equally worthy watch.

Tom Hiddleston has left everyone going gaga over his Loki act with the latest Marvel series Loki. While the actor has been playing this character for over ten years now, it's amazing how Hiddleston has managed to get everyone hooked to the story of the God of Mischief like never before. Although fans of the actor already know that his acting prowess has been on display in several other amazing projects including the Marvel films.

If you are finding yourself longing for a little more of Tom Hiddleston as you wait for the show's weekly episodes to drop, worry not, because the actor's other works are available for streaming and they will leave you equally smitten by Hiddleston's charm. From series to films, you can find some of Hiddleston's acclaimed projects to keep you occupied for the rest of the week, leaving Wednesday for some Loki time. Here's a look a Tom Hiddleston's other TV shows/movies you can enjoy.

The Night Manager

The series stars Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, an ex-soldier who is hired as a covert operative for an investigation. The show boasts of some incredible performances by not only Tom but also his castmates including Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, David Harewood, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki. The series is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel and offers some brilliant storytelling in the crime genre. Streaming on: Prime Video

Kong: Skull Island

The 2017 monsterverse drama stars Hiddleston alongside his Marvel co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson. The film follows an exciting plot as Hiddleston's Captain James Conrad charts his way to Skull Island, only to be attacked by a humongous ape. The film's tense action is sure to keep you glued to the screen. Streaming on: Prime Video

War Horse

This World War I epic directed by Steven Spielberg is a masterpiece no less. The film is considered to be one of Hiddleston's most beautiful performances. As Captain Nicholls, Tom essays a tender soul who finds himself in possession of the film's titular hero – Joey ( the horse). Apart from a strong acting department, the film also manages to impress its viewers with its cinematography. Streaming on: Sony Liv

Thor

How can we forget the first time that Tom Hiddleston essayed the role of Loki onscreen? If you happen to rewatch the first Thor film, you will realise the massive character arc of Loki and also the many shades he portrays throughout the Marvel franchise. Streaming on: Disney+

Thor: The Dark World

The 2013 film shows Loki in a much different state than the first film. The film showed Loki truly show the power that he holds as the God of Mischief considering how he fakes his death and tricks Odin while Thor is busy fighting Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) and the Dark Elves. Rewatching this will certainly give you better background as you explore what lies for Loki ahead in the current MCU series. Streaming on: Disney+

We hope this Tom Hiddleston watch list keeps you busy as you wait for Loki's new episodes.

