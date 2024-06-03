Lovely Runner and stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon dominate buzzworthy drama, actor list for 4th consecutive week

Lovely Runner and its cast members have dominated the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors, as provided by Good Data Corporation's weekly list. These rankings are meticulously curated by aggregating data from diverse sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media platforms, all centered around dramas that are either presently airing or anticipated to premiere soon.

Top 5 most buzzworthy drama and actors for the week

For the fourth consecutive week, Lovely Runner maintained its position as the top-ranked drama in the most buzzworthy drama list. Alongside maintaining the top spot in the drama category, Lovely Runner's cast members also secured the top spots for the fourth week.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon retained their leading positions at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, while their co-star Song Geon Hee remained steady at No. 7. As the K-drama concluded its highly successful run on May 28th, it continued to captivate audiences and generate buzz even in its final week.

This week, JTBC's The Atypical Family held steady at No. 2 on the drama list, with its leads Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong securing positions at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list. It's worth noting that Chun Woo Hee accomplished a notable feat by claiming two spots within the top 10 this week: not only did she rank No. 4 for her role in The Atypical Family, but she also clinched the No. 10 spot for her stellar performance in The 8 Show.

Maintaining its position at No. 3 on the drama list, tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon continued to captivate audiences, with stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon securing spots at No. 3 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list. Meanwhile, SBS's latest thriller Connection made an impressive debut at No. 4 on the drama list this week, with its lead actor Ji Sung entering the actor rankings at No. 8.

Top 10 most buzzworthy drama of the week

tvN’s Lovely Runner JTBC’s The Atypical Family tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon SBS’ Connection MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell ENA’s Crash JTBC’s Frankly Speaking KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS2’s Dare to Love Me MBN’s Missing Crown Prince

Top 10 drama actors for the week

While the drama list exclusively features series airing on broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list has broadened its scope to include cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, Uncle Samsik star Song Kang Ho secured the No. 10 spot on the actor list, highlighting the growing influence of online streaming platforms in the industry.

Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Ji Sung of Connection Kim Hee Sun of Bitter Sweet Hell Chun Woo Hee of The 8 Show

