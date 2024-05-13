Lovely Runner and stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings 1st time since premiere; check list

Lovely Runner, tvN's time-slip rom-com has taken the lead on this week's rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. Securing the number one spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list, the series and its stars have captivated audiences, garnering significant attention across various media platforms.

The rankings, compiled by gathering data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions, highlight the immense interest surrounding dramas currently airing or scheduled for release.

Top dramas and their leading cast on most buzzworthy drama and actor’s list

For the first time since its premiere, Lovely Runner has surged to the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama, alongside its stars dominating the list of the most buzzworthy actors. Not only did the series claim the number one position, but its leads also secured the top two spots in this week's rankings. The cast of Lovely Runner made a significant impact, occupying a total of four spots out of the top 10, with Byeon Woo Seok leading at No. 1, followed by Kim Hye Yoon at No. 2. Additionally, Song Geon Hee secured the No. 7 spot, while N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub rounded off the list at No. 10.

In the midst of the buzz, MBC's Chief Detective 1958 made significant leaps, claiming the No. 2 position on this week's drama list, with star Lee Je Hoon rising to No. 7 in the actor rankings. Additionally, JTBC's latest romantic comedy, Frankly Speaking, made a notable debut at No. 3 on the drama list. Lead actors Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na also made their mark in the rankings, with Go Kyung Pyo securing the No. 3 spot and Kang Han Na entering at No. 9 in the actor rankings.

JTBC's The Atypical Family made a notable debut at No. 4 on the drama list, accompanied by stars Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee entering the actor rankings at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its position at No. 5 on the drama list, with leading lady Im Soo Hyang rising to No. 8 in the actor rankings. Lastly, MBC's latest series, The Brave Yong Su Jeong, made its entry at No. 10 on this week's drama list.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated most buzz this week

tvN’s Lovely Runner MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 JTBC’s Frankly Speaking JTBC’s The Atypical Family KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection MBC’s Third Marriage MBN’s Missing Crown Prince KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered MBC’s The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Top 10 Most buzzworthy actors of the week

Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Go Kyung Pyo of Frankly Speaking Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Lee Je Hoon of Chief Detective 1958 Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Im Soo Hyang of Beauty and Mr. Romantic Kang Han Na of Frankly Speaking Lee Seung Hyub of Lovely Runner

