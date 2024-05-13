Lovely Runner and stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings 1st time since premiere; check list
Lovely Runner which has been trending all over has finally topped buzzworthy drama rankings for 1st time since premiere. Its lead stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon also topped the actor rankings.
Lovely Runner, tvN's time-slip rom-com has taken the lead on this week's rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. Securing the number one spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list, the series and its stars have captivated audiences, garnering significant attention across various media platforms.
The rankings, compiled by gathering data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions, highlight the immense interest surrounding dramas currently airing or scheduled for release.
Top dramas and their leading cast on most buzzworthy drama and actor’s list
For the first time since its premiere, Lovely Runner has surged to the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama, alongside its stars dominating the list of the most buzzworthy actors. Not only did the series claim the number one position, but its leads also secured the top two spots in this week's rankings. The cast of Lovely Runner made a significant impact, occupying a total of four spots out of the top 10, with Byeon Woo Seok leading at No. 1, followed by Kim Hye Yoon at No. 2. Additionally, Song Geon Hee secured the No. 7 spot, while N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub rounded off the list at No. 10.
In the midst of the buzz, MBC's Chief Detective 1958 made significant leaps, claiming the No. 2 position on this week's drama list, with star Lee Je Hoon rising to No. 7 in the actor rankings. Additionally, JTBC's latest romantic comedy, Frankly Speaking, made a notable debut at No. 3 on the drama list. Lead actors Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na also made their mark in the rankings, with Go Kyung Pyo securing the No. 3 spot and Kang Han Na entering at No. 9 in the actor rankings.
JTBC's The Atypical Family made a notable debut at No. 4 on the drama list, accompanied by stars Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee entering the actor rankings at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its position at No. 5 on the drama list, with leading lady Im Soo Hyang rising to No. 8 in the actor rankings. Lastly, MBC's latest series, The Brave Yong Su Jeong, made its entry at No. 10 on this week's drama list.
Top 10 TV dramas that generated most buzz this week
- tvN’s Lovely Runner
- MBC’s Chief Detective 1958
- JTBC’s Frankly Speaking
- JTBC’s The Atypical Family
- KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection
- MBC’s Third Marriage
- MBN’s Missing Crown Prince
- KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered
- MBC’s The Brave Yong Su Jeong
Top 10 Most buzzworthy actors of the week
- Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner
- Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner
- Go Kyung Pyo of Frankly Speaking
- Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family
- Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family
- Lee Je Hoon of Chief Detective 1958
- Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner
- Im Soo Hyang of Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- Kang Han Na of Frankly Speaking
- Lee Seung Hyub of Lovely Runner
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon radiates her Lovely Runner’s character Im Sol in her real-life high school graduation picture