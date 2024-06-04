Lovely Runner cast and crew confirmed to go on a reward vacation in Phuket; schedules under discussion

The cast of Lovely Runner is gearing up for a well-deserved reward vacation in Phuket, Thailand! While the details and the lineup are still up in the air, both the production team and the cast are busy planning this much-anticipated getaway. Fans will later receive updates on when and who will be joining this exciting trip.

Following the enormous success of Lovely Runner, the cast is set to embark on a well-deserved reward vacation. A source from the production company CJ ENM revealed on June 4 that the entire cast and crew will be jetting off to Phuket, Thailand, for this special getaway.

While the schedule is still being decided by the team by checking and aligning the schedule, the precise date and the roster of attending actors for the vacation haven't been finalized yet. Notably, Lovely Runner features stars like Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, and others. With its captivating storyline, stellar performances, and incredible chemistry, the series has captivated global audiences, making it a massive hit.

What is a reward vacation? Know more

It's a well-known tradition in the Korean entertainment industry to celebrate the success of a K-drama by treating the entire cast and production team to a holiday abroad. For instance, in 2019, the Sky Castle team (which also stars Kim Hye Yoon) etted off to Phuket, Thailand, after their drama reached a remarkable 23.78% rating in its final episode. Similarly, the cast of Hotel Del Luna indulged in a getaway to Bangkok, Thailand, following the immense success of the fantasy series.

More recently, on March 14, 2024, Lee Yi Kyung took to Instagram to share delightful group snapshots of the Marry My Husband crew enjoying their vacation in Vietnam, featuring familiar faces like Park Min Young, Na In Woo, and Choi Gyu Ri. These celebratory trips serve as a well-deserved reward for the hard work and dedication put into creating beloved K-dramas.

Based on the hit web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the genius behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romantic drama. It explores a simple yet intriguing question: "What if you could change the fate of your biggest idol?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a dedicated fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). In a twist of fate, she finds herself journeying back in time with a chance to rewrite history and save him.

