Lovely Runner Ep 11-12 Review: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's dating era brings burst of romance and humor

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 11-12 short recap

Episode 11 kicks off right where Episode 10 left us hanging – with Sun Jae giving an emotional kiss to Im Sol outside their place. Bok Soon spots him, but she doesn't quite catch that he's with Im Sol. Our budding lovebirds decide to hit up a restaurant for a heart-to-heart.

Over dinner, Sun Jae spills his heart, saying he'd face anything as long as he's with Sol, even if it means the worst. He reassures her that he's not going anywhere anytime soon. Later, Sun Jae heads home and drops a bombshell on his old man: he's ditching the whole US plan and wants to focus on studying. Meanwhile, Sol and Sun Jae proudly strut around campus as the newest campus couple. Sol frets over Sun Jae, giving up on his dream of being a singer, but he's surprisingly cool about it.

They sneak off for a movie date, and at the end, they fall asleep, only to be busted by their folks. Cue the hilarity when Sol's family mistakes Sun Jae for a creep, but the misunderstanding gets sorted out soon enough. Meanwhile, Sol gets a call from Tae Sung's dad with some big news – they finally caught Young Soo! Sol's over the moon at the news. And just as she's soaking it in, Sun Jae invites her to In Hyuk's last band performance.

The episode hits its emotional peak at In Hyuk's band's final concert as ECLIPSE. Sol's in for a surprise when Sun Jae takes the stage and sings Sonaki, the song he penned just for her. But just when things seem to be looking up, disaster strikes – the detectives get caught up in a car crash, giving Young Soo the perfect chance to make a break for it.

Episode 12 was just as lovely. Sun Jae and Im Sol take a sweet stroll after his performance, and he admits how much he enjoyed singing. He shares with Sol that his future manager approached him. Sol encourages him to meet the manager. Later, with Sun Jae, she catches Im Guem and Hyun Joo dating. She is initially upset but then, realizing their love is genuine, agrees to it.

Later, they, along with Tae Sung, go to find In Hyuk in his hometown. Sun Jae convinces In Hyuk not to give up on music. They have a blast in the countryside. Im Sol and Sun Jae share a romantic night where they confess their love. Eventually, Im Sol pretends to return to her time, now as her 20-year-old self, leaving Sun Jae heartbroken on the train. It's revealed she saw a future where Sun Jae gets hurt by Young Soo, so she decides to handle it alone without involving him.

Lovely Runner: The positives

The SolJae (Im Sol + Sun Jae) dating era truly shines as the top of romance in the series. Their relationship is filled with so much love and sweetness that it's impossible not to feel swept away by their chemistry. There are subtle parallels to earlier episodes, like when Sun Jae eagerly agrees to everything Sol asks for, mirroring Sol's willingness to fulfill Sun Jae's wishes now.

The humor is also spot-on, especially in dramatic moments like when condoms are discovered in Sun Jae's bag, leading to a hilarious and tense sequence where he tries to prove his innocence. But beyond the laughs, the depth of their love is undeniable.

Sun Jae embodies the perfect boyfriend material, with his unwavering devotion to Sol and his optimistic outlook on life, even in the face of his own death in the future. His ability to cherish the present moment with Sol is truly heartwarming, and this beautiful idea of living has become his very own brand.

And Sol's love for Sun Jae shines through in her constant care and concern for him, often putting his needs above her own. Their bond is so strong that it resonates poetically with Im Guem and Hyun Joo finding their way back to each other, reflecting Sol and Sun Jae's love and how they, too, will choose each other no matter what.

Episode 12 was a complete rollercoaster ride packed with emotions and laughter. One of the standout aspects is the incredibly non-toxic love triangle dynamic. Sun Jae comforts Tae Sung, who is heartbroken over his ex-girlfriend Im Sol, now Sun Jae's current girlfriend, and is incredibly touching to witness. Their bromance adds an extra layer of sweetness to the story.

The sequence involving Tae Sung's car sinking, aptly named Sunny, was both hilarious and a comedic highlight of the episode. Breaking the beach tradition by not taking a picture there adds a humorous twist, and some fans even noticed parallels with Byeon Woo Seok's previous work in 20th Century Girl, where a similar beach photoshoot scene occurred.

The beach sequence itself, where all four characters enjoy their time together, radiates warmth and comfort, reminiscent of classic K-drama scenes like those in Twinkling Watermelon and Twenty-Five Twenty-One, where friends bond at the beach and share sweet moments over ice cream.

Drawing another parallel to Byeon Woo Seok's past work, Im Sol bidding farewell to him as he leaves on a train alone echoes themes from 20th Century Girl, where he left Kim Yoo Jung and left on the train alone. The real stars of these episodes were the humor and romance. The heartwarming moment when Im Sol leans in for the kiss and confesses her feelings to Sun Jae, followed by Sun Jae reciprocating his love and continuing the kiss, is just too sweet to handle.

Lovely Runner nails the humor and romance like no other show. Drawing comparisons to the iconic series, Lovely Runner shines with its delightful romance and hilarious humor in these episodes. But the twist at the end, with Im Sol going out to find Young Soo alone, adds a thrilling edge, leaving you eagerly awaiting the next episode and rooting for this adorable couple.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

The integration of Young Soo's plotline does seamlessly blend with the overall storyline, but the lack of a clear motive behind his fixation on Im Sol and his relentless pursuit of her is somewhat frustrating. Hopefully, this will be clarified by the end of the series.

Additionally, the current trajectory of the plot has become somewhat predictable, especially with the latest episode ending on a sad note, making the wait for next week’s episode difficult. While the engagement remains high, there's a sense of predictability creeping in, as it's becoming expected that something negative will inevitably occur.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

of excellence, leaving everyone in awe. His charming adlibs and flawless portrayal of Sun Jae have earned him endless praise, with many grateful that others passed on the role as Sun Jae seems tailor-made for Byeon Woo Seok.

Even during the cherry blossom kiss scene, viewers couldn't help but talk about how genuinely in love he appeared, sparking talks of how they seemed like a real couple, given their amazing chemistry. Sun Jae's tender care for Im Sol reflects a love so deep it's like she's the very essence of his being, the guiding light in his universe. Even Byeon Woo Seok's comedic timing is consistently flawless.

Fans can't help but gush over the fact that he is truly devoted to Im Sol, and she is the only thing he cares for, coining the term "loserism." With her by his side, he's ready to face any challenge with a smile, as if she's the wind beneath his wings. Without her, he's simply adrift, lost without direction, and Byeon Woo Seok reflects on the emotion really well.

Kim Hye Yoon continues to astound fans with her ability to effortlessly transition between the 30-year-old and 20-year-old versions of Sol. Her acting talent shines as she effortlessly embodies both maturity when facing challenges and sweetness when interacting with Sun Jae.

Fans have even coined the term "pretty crier" to describe her, noting how stunning she looks even when shedding tears—an attribute that truly adds to her on-screen presence. In these two recent episodes, we witnessed a more serious and deeply in love with Im Sol, and Kim Hye Yoon flawlessly portrayed these facets of her character.

Despite playing the second lead, Song Geon Hee holds his own against Byeon Woo Seok with his compelling performance as Tae Sung. The beach scene, where Tae Sung expresses that he is sorry, talks about his regrets to Im Sol, and gracefully steps aside to make room for Sun Jae, marks a poignant moment of closure in their relationship.

His portrayal has been tugging at fans' heartstrings, showcasing how good of a second lead he is, making many root for his own happiness. Moreover, his comedic timing brings a delightful lightness to the storyline, adding a refreshing balance to the overall tone of the series. Additionally, N. Flying's Lee Sang Yeob's portrayal of Baek In Hyuk is commendable as well. His genuine care for Sun Jae and impeccable comic timing contribute significantly to the overall plot.

Lovely Runner Overall Review

These two episodes served as a comforting breather before we dive into the final four episodes of the series. Watching Sun Jae and Im Sol be all sweet and adorable in their newfound relationship, embracing domestic moments and enjoying the beach with friends, was truly heartwarming.

However, with the recent turn of events, a real twist has emerged. Im Sol is now all alone and set to confront the villain head-on, likely with Sun Jae coming to her rescue. But the looming question remains: Will she be able to save him? The anticipation for what lies ahead is high, keeping us waiting for the upcoming episodes to see what truly unfolds.

