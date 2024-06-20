Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo Seok wonders what he would name his future child Byeon Shin or Byeon Woo Min?

Lovely Runner's beloved actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his role as Sunjae, recently sparked curiosity during an exclusive session. Contemplating his future, he wondered aloud about potential names for his child between Byeon Shin or Byeon Woo Min.

In a recent video segment by Harper's BAZAAR Korea, Byeon Woo Seok, celebrated for his role as Ryu Sunjae in the popular drama Lovely Runner, shared his thoughts on potential names for his future child. When asked about his preferences, Byeon Woo Seok contemplated briefly before expressing a desire for a one-syllable name that harmonizes well with his surname. He amusingly mused over names like Byeon Shin and Byeon Woo Min, each resonating differently with him.

Explaining his choice, he found Byeon Shin intriguing for its simplicity and unique sound, while Byeon Woo Min struck a chord due to its similarity to his own name. Byeon Woo Seok's thoughtful consideration of potential names reflects his playful yet introspective nature, leaving fans curious about what he might choose when the time comes.

More details about Byeon Woo Seok’s latest activities

Byeon Woo Seok is a renowned South Korean actor and former model born on October 31, 1991, who has steadily risen to fame through his versatile roles in television and film. Initially making his mark as a model in 2010, he transitioned into acting, debuting in 2016 with tvN drama Dear My Friends. His career gained momentum with significant roles in dramas like JTBC's Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency in 2019 and tvN's Record of Youth in 2020.

In 2021, Byeon Woo Seok received acclaim for his performance in KBS2's Moonshine, earning the Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards. The following year, he made his leading role debut in the film 20th Century Girl and continued to shine in movies such as Soulmate, released in 2023.

His career reached new heights in 2024 with his starring role as Ryu Sunjae in tvN's hit series Lovely Runner, opposite Kim Hye Yoon. The drama's success catapulted Byeon Woo Seok to stardom, showcasing his talent for emotive and compelling performances.

