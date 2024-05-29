Lovely Runner releases breathtaking wedding photos of Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok from finale; CHECK OUT

After wrapping up its run, tvN's Lovely Runner bid farewell with stunning wedding snapshots. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, known for True Beauty, the show is a time-travel romance that poses a compelling question "What would you do if you could change the fate of your ultimate idol?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved celebrity Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who journeys back in time to alter his destiny.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s wedding photos

Warning: Spoilers ahead

On May 28, the popular time slip romance K-drama Lovely Runner concluded its successful journey with the much-awaited series finale. Following the episode's broadcast, tvN promptly unveiled a collection of exquisite wedding photos featuring Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon).

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok took the lead roles of Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae in the series. The show ended on a delightful note, granting the leads the well-deserved happy ending they longed for. In the pictures, they dazzle in gorgeous wedding attire, radiating joy as they pose for the camera with beaming smiles.

Check out the gorgeous pictures below!

More about Lovely Runner

Finally, Lovely Runner bids farewell, marking its place as 2024's most cherished K-drama. Against all challenges, audiences rooted for Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) as they defied fate to survive and remain together. The series' conclusion grants them the long-awaited happily ever after they rightfully deserve.

In the final episodes, Sun Jae and Sol bask in endless joy, relishing their days like newlyweds do. Opting for a decisive step, they choose to tie the knot once and for all! Their romance reaches new heights as Sun Jae beautifully pops the question beneath the blooming cherry blossoms. Their wedding ceremony is nothing short of breathtaking, adding a perfect touch to and end to their love story. Viewers bid a bittersweet farewell to Lovely Runner, finding satisfaction in its conclusion after bringing them so much joy in the first half of 2024.

