Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon spotted filming for Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok’s variety show Whenever Possible

Actress Kim Hye Yoon known for her roles in K-dramas like Extraordinary You, Sky Castle and the ongoing hit series Lovely Runner is all set to guest star on Yoo Jae Suk and Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok’s new variety show Whenever Possible.

Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to appear on Whenever Possible

Lovely Runner’s star Kim Hye Yoon is confirmed to make a guest appearance on variety show Whenever Possible. On May 21, media reports disclosed that she had filmed for the SBS variety show earlier that day. Following the reports, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed that Kim Hye Yoon will indeed appear on Whenever Possible. She is scheduled to feature in Episode 7 of the show, which is set to air on June 4.

Whenever Possible is a heartwarming variety show where hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok visit ordinary people during their fleeting moments of free time, hoping to bring a touch of luck and happiness to their lives. This program is a collaborative work between PD Choi Bo Pil from Running Man and writer Chae Jin Ah from Siren: Survive the Island.

Having previously graced Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show How Do You Play? back in 2021, Kim Hye Yoon's upcoming appearance on Whenever Possible stirs excitement among fans, especially with the anticipation of her reunion with Yoo Jae Suk after three years. Whenever Possible airs every Tuesday at 10:20 PM KST, 6:50 PM IST.

More about Lovely Runner and Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon, celebrated for her talent and tireless work ethic, embarked on her acting journey with her debut role in the 2013 KBS2 TV Novel Samsaengi, portraying the teenage version of a supporting character. Subsequently, she took on guest roles in various dramas. In 2015, she even got awarded a full scholarship from Konkuk University.

Currently, Kim Hye Yoon is enchanting audiences with her talent and acting performance in the time-slip romantic comedy series Lovely Runner, co-starring Byeon Woo Seok. Based on a beloved web novel and penned by Lee Si Eun, the mastermind behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner weaves a captivating tale of romance across time.

At its heart, the series poses a thought-provoking question: What would you do if you get a chance to save your ultimate idol? Kim Hye Yoon leads the cast as Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the tragic loss of her favorite celebrity, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Determined to rewrite his destiny, Im Sol embarks on a time-traveling adventure to rescue her beloved star.

