Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Salon Drip 2 episode confirms premiere date

The eagerly awaited joint guest appearance episode of Salon Drip 2 featuring the stars of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, has confirmed its premiere date to be May 27th. This episode is scheduled to air before the finale of Lovely Runner. Notably, some fans spotted Byeon Woo Seok filming for the episode on May 17th, suggesting that the filming has already been completed.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Salon Drop 2 confirms premiere

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's upcoming episode of Salon Drip 2 has confirmed its premiere date, which is set just before the finale of Lovely Runner, their ongoing rom-com series. Previously, on May 10, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency, Artist Company, unveiled the actress’s upcoming plans. These plans include a photoshoot for GQ magazine, interviews with overseas media, and an exciting appearance on Salon Drip 2.

Following suit, an official from Byeon Woo Seok’s agency, VARO Entertainment, confirmed on May 10th that Byeon Woo Seok will indeed appear on Jang Do Yeon’s Salon Drip 2, affirming that the dynamic duo from Lovely Runner will grace the show together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jang Do Yeon’s YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2, featuring the Lovely Runner stars, will premiere on May 27th at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. This special episode is eagerly anticipated as the leads will appear together. Fans have noted that Salon Drip 2 typically airs on Tuesdays, but this episode has been specially scheduled for Monday to avoid clash with the Lovely Runner finale, highlighting the show's popularity.

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel by True Beauty author Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that explores the question: “What if you could save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a dedicated fan crushed by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), who then travels back in time to save him.

Lovely Runner presents the captivating and heartwarming tale of Im Sol’s journey, who travels back in time to save her ultimate bias and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE. This drama has charmed viewers, leaving many swooning. More than just a time-slip romance, it also delves into themes of conquering one's deepest fears, offering both hope and a charming love story.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok has heart eyes for co-star Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner behind the scenes; fans react