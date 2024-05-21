Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok becomes Harry Potter for Kim Hye Yoon in new behind-the-scenes clip; WATCH

Lovely Runner has released a new making-of video of episode 12. Adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a captivating time-slip romance drama that explores the ultimate question: What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias by traveling back in time?

The series stars Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol, a devoted fan who is heartbroken by the tragic death of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok), and decides to travel back in time to save him.

Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok and more in making video of Lovely Runner

In the recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of episode 12, the cast of Lovely Runner maintains their remarkable teamwork even during filming. During breaks, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are frequently seen sharing laughter and playfully teasing each other alongside other cast members.

Following filming the scene where Sun Jae takes the lead with a stick and positions Sol behind him to investigate a noise in her house, Kim Hye Yoon jokingly likens Byeon Woo Seok to Harry Potter wielding the magic wand. This prompts Byeon Woo Seok to playfully pose with it, which adds to the already lighthearted atmosphere on set.

Byeon Woo Seok also cutely attempted to impress Kim Hye Yoon with a magic trick, but she seemed less than impressed, perhaps indicating she was done with his antics. The duo also takes a moment to check out Kim Hye Yoon's childhood photos and promptly attempts to recreate them, adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to their filming experience.

The video concludes with an adorable scene where Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Seo Hye Won, and Song Ji Ho gather on a couch, their heads resting comfortably on each other's shoulders, showcasing their bond.

During the beach scene, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub show cute nervousness about braving the cold weather to enter the sea. As they gear up for the scene, Byeon Woo Seok lightens the mood with humor, remarking, “I have no thoughts right now,” and proceeds to ask Lee Seung Hyub, “Do you have any thoughts?” To this, Lee Seung Hyub playfully responds, “What are thoughts?”

Numerous fun moments unfold during filming, including a mishap where the cameraman accidentally falls into the water. Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub quickly rush to his aid, turning the incident into a lighthearted joke. Additionally, in another delightful moment, Kim Hye Yoon takes hold of the camera and pretends to film the cast, adding humor to the moment.

Byeon Woo Seok's professionalism is highlighted in the bed scene with Kim Hye Yoon. Collaborating with the director, he provides several suggestions to ensure their movements appear natural on camera. Moreover, his thoughtfulness shines through as he protects Kim Hye Yoon's head while helping her up after shooting the scene where he accidentally falls on top of her during a strawberry-eating scene. The duo even reflects high schoolers who are in love in making the series, causing many heartwarming and cute moments.

Watch the video here-

Lovely Runner to hold a watch party event

A confirmed watch party for the final episode of Lovely Runner is in the works. Reports on May 17 revealed that the popular tvN drama will host a group viewing event for its concluding episode on May 28. Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub are anticipated to attend the event, according to the report.

In response to these reports, a representative from tvN confirmed, saying it is true that they are organizing a group viewing event for the final episode on May 28. They added that the team is currently in the process of coordinating various details for the event, including the venue, event format, method of participant selection, and other logistics to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for all fans of the show.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon spotted filming for Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok’s variety show Whenever Possible