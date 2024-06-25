Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok becomes 'successful fan' receiving signed T-shirt from footballer Son Heung Min

Actor Byeon Woo Seok received a signed T-shirt from South Korean national footballer Son Heung Min. Known for his roles in K-dramas like Record of Youth and Strong Girl Nam Soon, Byeon Woo Seok shared his excitement on Instagram by posting the T-shirt in his story and tagging the football star. After gaining significant popularity from his role in tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok is currently engaged in an Asian fan meeting tour, connecting with fans from various countries around the world.

Byeon Woo Seok gets signed T-shirt from Son Heung Min

Popular actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his breakout role in tvN's Lovely Runner, has also established himself as a dedicated football fan. Recently, he shared an Instagram story featuring a t-shirt gifted to him by national football player Son Heung Min, captioned "successful fan." The photo revealed a t-shirt signed by Son Heung Min himself, bearing the message "To. Byeon Woo Seok."

Shortly after, Son Heung Min reposted Byeon Woo Seok's story on his own Instagram account, generating significant attention from fans. Followers also noticed that both Byeon Woo Seok and Son Heung Min now follow each other on Instagram.

In a previous GQ interview, Byeon Woo Seok openly confessed his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and Son Heung Min, revealing that he has been a long-time fan of the footballer. He recalled a moment when he met Son Heung Min and expressed his support, much like he did when he met RIIZE, by shaking his hand and encouraging him, stating that he admired Son Heung Min's hard work and was rooting for him and is working hard as an actor himself.

Advertisement

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok recently held his first Asia fan meeting, titled SUMMER LETTER, which drew a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans at venues like the New Frontier Theater in Manila. His popularity is soaring evident from the overwhelming demand for tickets to his events. For instance, the ticketing platform for his upcoming fan meeting in Seoul crashed due to over 700,000 fans attempting to secure a spot, highlighting his immense popularity and growing fan base.

Byeon Woo Seok also made waves at the Prada fashion show in Milan, where he showcased his enviable visuals. The Lovely Runner star attended the event on June 16, captivating onlookers with a chic and elegant outfit that perfectly complemented his striking proportions. His attire was directly from the Autumn/Winter 2024 Menswear collection, emphasizing his sense of style and fashion-forward presence at the prestigious event. He also interacted with many stars including Louis Partridge and Win Metawin.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok's appearance at the Prada fashion show in Milan sparked renewed discussions about his visuals. Known for his typically casual and baggy clothing choices, seeing him in a slim-fit outfit at the event generated excitement among fans. Many were reminded of his previous modeling days and expressed warm emotions over how far he has progressed. Others enthusiastically praised this new styling choice, celebrating his versatility in fashion.

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon says 'enjoyed every moment with Byeon Woo Seok while acting' on Lovely Runner set; fans demands for real-life romance