Byeon Woo Seok is an emerging South Korean actor who has recently received the limelight after his role as Ryu Sun Jae in the K-drama Lovely Runner. Moreover, he has also opened up about achieving success long after the actors with whom he started the initial years of his career.

Byeon Woo Seok opens up about gaining popularity later in his career

Byeon Woo Seok is holding his first-ever fan meeting, and one of the stops is in Taipei. However, before the event, the media asked him several questions, one of which was about how he felt about achieving fame after his peers Jang Ki Yong, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Joo Woo Jae, who had been popular long before. The artist eloquently replied that there is always a time for a person to reach success through hard work, and he respects it.

To the unversed, Byeon Woo Seok stepped into the entertainment industry as a model under YG Entertainment and walked numerous runway shows. Moreover, some of his peers from the agency were Jang Ki Yong, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Joo Woo Jae. Although the actors enjoyed fame early into their careers, it arrived late for Byeon Woo Seok.

Following the actor’s role in Lovely Runner as Ryu Sun Jae, he became extremely popular in the country. The stark evidence can be seen by looking at the amount of fans waiting for him at the airport in 2023 vs 2024. Furthermore, during the ticketing for his fan meeting, the website instantly crashed as many fans were holding a queue for a ticket. Nearly 700,000 fans flooded the website for an event accommodating only 4,507 attendees.

More about Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is also holding his first-ever fan meeting titled Summer Letter In Seoul on July 7 and 8, 2024, at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung-gu, Seoul. As part of his Asia tour, the artist will be traveling across various cities, including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Moreover, the actor has appeared in various K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam-soon, and more. It is expected that the actor will appear on various other shows in the near future.



