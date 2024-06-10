Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok followed by 10 taxis in bizzare sasaeng fan experience in Taiwan; Report

Sasaeng fans of the popular South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok in Taiwan went the extra mile during his visit to the country for a fan meeting. Instead of just attending the event, Reports surfaced on June 9 from various media outlets highlighting the presence of sasaeng fans, known for their intrusive behavior, who trailed Byeon Woo Seok to his hotel in dozens of taxis. The actor, known for his recent role in the drama Lovely Runner, kicked off his first fan meeting tour in Asia, titled SUMMER LETTER, on June 8 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Byeon Woo Seok gets stalked by Sasaengs

According to a report from the Taiwanese media agency Jayu Times, over 3000 fans from Taiwan attended the fan event by Byeon Woo Seok, contributing to some unforgettable memories. However, there were reports of stalker fans following the actor to his hotel and other locations he visited in the city. These extreme fans, known as Sasaengs, allegedly crowded the restaurants Byeon Woo Seok visited. Furthermore, some Sasaengs reportedly reserved rooms in his hotel and rented over 10 cars to tail him around the city.

Sasaeng fans in Taiwan went to extreme lengths during Byeon Woo Seok's visit, renting more than ten taxis to follow his car and booking rooms in the same hotel to track his movements. They even attempted to determine the specific floor he was staying on by methodically checking each floor. One alleged staff member expressed frustration on Instagram, urging fans to refrain from such intrusive behavior.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s time in Taiwan

Byeon Woo Seok, the emerging star from South Korea renowned for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, kicked off his first Asian tour with a thrilling fan meeting titled SUMMER LETTER at the National Taiwan University Sports Center in Taiwan on June 8. Surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, Byeon Woo Seok engaged in a series of fun activities and fan service.

From recreating cherished moments captured in past photographs to showcasing his grace on the runway while dressed in the iconic Cardcaptor Sakura costumes, he spared no effort in providing an unforgettable experience for his loyal supporters. Furthermore, he deeply moved hearts with soulful performances of beloved OSTs from Lovely Runner, including Sudden Shower, I Think I Did, and Loveholic.

The star found himself overcome with emotion when he was taken by surprise by his supporters, known as Tongtongs. Tears flowed down his cheeks uncontrollably as he struggled to contain his overwhelming gratitude and emotions. The fans at the fan meeting surprised the Lovely Runner star with a three-tier cake and multiple other fan projects. Byeon Woo Seok made an effort to compose himself, but ultimately, he couldn't hold back his tears upon witnessing the immense love from his fans.

