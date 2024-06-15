Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok goes VIRAL for hilarious moment with security guards as he tries to approach fans

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, known for his infectious enthusiasm towards fans, had a memorable moment with his guard as they chased him down and later hugged him after he rushed to meet his fans multiple times. His dedicated fans, known as Tongtongs, eagerly awaited the star at the fan meeting SUMMER LETTER and after eager for a glimpse of him as he emerged.

Byeon Woo Seok’s adorable moment with fans

Sometimes, it’s not just the fans who go all out, but the artists themselves! Celebrities renowned for their affection towards fans spare no effort to get closer to their beloved supporters. Security is heightened especially for ENHYPEN's Jungwon, who is known for approaching fans first. Similarly, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu enjoys interacting with fans and trusts them enough to venture into the audience pit.

This time, actor Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok is making waves for his infectious enthusiasm towards fans. Even in a bustling airport, he doesn't hesitate to approach fans first. Recently, he caught attention by approaching a fan who arrived prepared with a full Ryu Sun Jae standee on her back, leading him to gleefully smile and approach her for a heart.

Later, after a fan meeting for SUMMER LETTER, an enthusiastic group of fans eagerly awaited Byeon Woo Seok's exit. Upon emerging, he greeted them with warm smiles. Seizing an opportunity when security wasn't looking, he dashed straight into the crowd, catching the guards off guard and causing a bit of panic.

Hence during a recent fan meeting in Bangkok, security guards had to physically embrace Byeon Woo Seok to prevent him from getting too close to fans. Despite their efforts, Byeon Woo Seok managed to extend his long arms and successfully hand over yellow flowers to fans. While things initially seemed to go smoothly, his enthusiasm for interacting with fans eventually led him to breach safety boundaries. Fans found his efforts towards his fandom and the way he reaches out to them adorable.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

On June 8, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok kickstarted his fan meet tour in Taipei, Taiwan, where the actor was moved to tears by the overwhelming love and support from his fans. During the fan meet, attendees surprised the Lovely Runner star with a three-tier cake. Byeon Woo Seok struggled to hold back his emotions but eventually couldn't help but cry upon witnessing the immense affection from his fans.

And on June 11, reports surfaced suggesting that Byeon Woo Seok might not join the Lovely Runner team for their reward vacation. Shortly after, his agency Varo Entertainment informed Korean media outlets that "Byeon Woo Seok will not be able to attend the vacation due to his Asian fan meet tour schedule." This announcement disappointed fans who were eagerly anticipating updates from him during the vacation in Thailand.

