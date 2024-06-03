Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok hilariously fails to secure tickets for own Summer Letter fan meeting in Seoul; WATCH

Actor Byeon Woo Seok had his sights set on snagging a ticket to his own fan meeting in Seoul but ended up with a funny twist of fate as he failed to get them. On May 22, he lit up his fans' hearts with the news of his upcoming fan meeting in Seoul, slated for July. Named Summer Letter in Seoul, this event is set to be an affectionate rendezvous for fans to bond with the adored actor.

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok fails to secure tickets to own fanmeet

On June 2nd, a video titled "Thank you for loving Sun Jae so far" dropped on the VARO Playlist YouTube channel. Byeon Woo Seok geared up to book the tickets for his fan meeting, remarking, "Yep, gotta keep an eye on it, right?" He glanced at the clock with only a few seconds remaining, puzzled, "Is this a different time?" Eventually, the Lovely Runner star broke the news to fans that he missed out on securing tickets for his own fan meet due to the overwhelming rush.

Set at the esteemed Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung Gu, Seoul, on July 6-7, the fan meeting Summer Letter in Seoul promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. This event heralds Byeon Woo Seok's debut Asia fan meeting tour, showcasing his escalating popularity and devoted fan following across the continent.

Beyond Seoul, Byeon Woo Seok is set to traverse seven major cities, spanning Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong. With a few stops already completed, this tour extends a golden opportunity for fans throughout Asia to connect with their beloved star.

Advertisement

More about Summer Letter in Seoul

More than 700,000 enthusiastic fans eagerly queued up for tickets to Byeon Woo Seok's Seoul fan meeting, despite its grand venue, the expansive Jangchung Arena, capable of hosting 4,507 attendees.

Despite its small size of the venue, numerous enthusiasts found themselves empty-handed due to the overwhelming demand. Ticket reservations commenced on Interpark Ticket at 8 PM on May 27th, causing server overload and igniting a fervent scramble for tickets. The website's delays significantly hindered access for fans striving to secure their spots with only a few of them able to get it as seen from VARO Entertainment's vlog as Byeon Woo Seok himself was not able to get in.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner and stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon dominate buzzworthy drama, actor list for 4th consecutive week