Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon land at 1st, 3rd spots for June drama actor brand reputation list; Know top 30

In the latest brand reputation rankings for drama actors released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon secured the 1st and 3rd spots respectively. Chun Woo Hee from The Atypical Family claimed the 2nd spot on the list.

The rankings were meticulously determined through a comprehensive data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes. This analysis included 50 actors who appeared in dramas aired between May 11 and June 11, providing an insightful snapshot of their brand reputation within the industry.

Top 5 drama actors of June

The stars of the immensely popular drama Lovely Runner made a significant impact on this month's rankings, securing three of the top four spots for June. Byeon Woo Seok claimed the top position with an impressive brand reputation index of 12,399,453, placing him well ahead of his peers.

Byeon Woo Seok's keyword analysis highlighted phrases such as Lovely Runner, Sudden Shower, and fan meeting, while his related terms included descriptors like handsome, sweet, and touched. Additionally, his positivity-negativity analysis revealed an outstanding score of 92.08 percent positive reactions, showcasing his popularity and favorable reputation among audiences.

In June, Chun Woo Hee secured second place with a notable brand reputation index of 5,018,136. Known for her versatility, the star appeared in two recent K-dramas, The Atypical Family and The 8 Show, back-to-back where she portrayed diverse and compelling characters, captivating audiences with her range.

Following Chun Woo Hee, the next two spots were claimed by the cast of Lovely Runner. Kim Hye Yoon, the leading lady, secured the third position with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,291,674. Close behind, Song Geon Hee landed in fourth place with a score of 4,178,050, further highlighting the immense popularity of the cast and the hit show.

Completing the top five for June is Jung Ryeo Won, with a notable brand reputation index of 3,870,612. Jung Ryeo Won is currently captivating audiences with her performance in the melodrama rom-com The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

Top 30 of drama actor brand reputation rankings

Byeon Woo Seok Chun Woo Hee Kim Hye Yoon Song Geon Hee Jung Ryeo Won Kim Hee Sun Wi Ha Joon Jang Ki Yong Ji Sung Lee Hye Young Lee Je Hoon Park So Yi Kang Han Na Go Kyung Pyo Claudia Kim Im Soo Hyang Lee Dong Hwi Ji Hyun Woo Hwang Jung Eum Kim Nam Hee Uhm Ki Joon Lee Yu Bi Park Sang Won N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub Lee Joon INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo Kwak Sun Young Lee Yoo Young Jeon Mi Do Lee Min Ki

