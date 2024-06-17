Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok shares moments from Prada fashion show; see PICS with Louis Partridge, Matt Bomer, and more

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, who made a stunning appearance at the recent Prada Fashion Week in Milan, garnered significant attention with his refined look at the event. He also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the show, where he was spotted posing alongside Hollywood stars Louis Partridge and Matt Bomer.

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok recently shared pictures from his appearance at Prada Fashion Week in Milan. One photo shows him striking a stunning pose in front of the Prada logo, exuding confidence. Another captures him smiling sweetly while holding a bouquet, and a third shows him waving cheerfully at the camera with a big smile.

Additionally, Byeon Woo Seok posted pictures with Hollywood stars Louis Partridge, known for his roles in Enola Holmes and Argylle, and Matt Bomer, renowned for White Collar and American Horror Story. The collection of photos also includes candid shots of Byeon Woo Seok lounging and posing casually.

Check out the pictures below-

Byeon Woo Seok was also spotted hanging out with Win Metawin, a renowned Thai actor known for his roles in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and the Thai remake of My ID is Gangnam Beauty - Beauty Newbie.

During their interaction, the Lovely Runner star discussed his recent fan meeting trip to Thailand. Win acknowledged being aware of it and suggested taking a picture together. Byeon Woo Seok gladly agreed, and Win later shared the photo from their time together.

More about Byeon Woo Seok at Prada Fashion week

Examining Byeon Woo Seok's attire for the Prada Menswear fashion show, we observe a blend of elegance and style that harmonizes perfectly with the actor's charisma. He was dressed in a white shirt and tie, complemented by a mesh-style light jumper layered over it.

Adding to his ensemble were a striking white belt and black pants. Byeon Woo Seok styled his hair in a flowing manner, with locks cascading over most of his forehead, enhancing his charming appearance.

Byeon Woo Seok experienced a significant surge in popularity following his leading role in the time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner. The show achieved viral success globally, solidifying his position as one of the top rising actors in the industry.

