Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok to reunite with Hyeri on her talk show Hyell’s Club after co-starring in Moonshine

On May 11, Girl's Day member and prominent actress Hyeri took to her Instagram to announce, "Ask Byeon Woo Seok anything you want," extending an invitation for fans to submit their questions.

Notably, she tagged Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram account in the post, prompting speculation among fans about a potential appearance by Byeon Woo Seok on Hyeri's YouTube talk show. This speculation seems well-founded, especially considering Hyeri's previous approach of inviting SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan similarly before he later appeared on her show.

Byeon Woo Seok to appear on Hyeri’s show

The duo Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok previously shared the screen in KBS2’s drama Moonshine, where they formed a close bond. Following their collaboration, Hyeri showcased her support for Byeon Woo Seok by sharing a scene from Byeon Woo Seok’s film 20th Century Girl on her Instagram, showcasing her appreciation for his work.

In turn, Byeon Woo Seok previously displayed his versatility by showcasing his variety show skills on tvN’s Amazing Saturday alongside Kim Yoo Jung. It's worth noting that Hyeri had previously excelled on the same show.

Hyeri's Instagram post seems to serve as a means to collect questions from fans about actor Byeon Woo Seok's anticipated appearance on the web content Hyell's Club on Hyeri's YouTube channel. This approach appears to be a standard procedure for every upcoming guest on her show, leading to the speculation that the Lovely Runner star will mostly guest on Hyell’s CLUB. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Moonshine and Lovely Runner

K-drama Moonshine unfolds in the Joseon era, a period marked by strong prohibition laws. The series narrates the tale of Kang Ro Seo (portrayed by Girl's Day's Hyeri), a noblewoman facing financial struggles who ventures into illegal alcohol production to support her family.

Enter Nam Young (played by Yoo Seung Ho), Joseon's esteemed inspector renowned for his unwavering principles. Their lives are further complicated by encounters with the alcoholic crown prince Lee Pyo, who goes through many changes (depicted by Byeon Woo Seok), and Han Ae Jin (portrayed by Kang Mina), the cherished daughter of a prominent noble family.

Byeon Woo Seok is currently captivating audiences in the rom-com K-drama Lovely Runner. Adapted from a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, the series delves into the time-slip romance, posing the intriguing question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the tragic death of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey back in time with the hope of altering fate and rescuing her idol.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Bo Young raves about Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner on live despite not watching; Know why