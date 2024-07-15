Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s agency apologizes for excess security at airport controversy; takes 'moral responsibility' for misconduct

VARO Entertainment, the agency representing Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok, has issued an apology to fans regarding the controversy surrounding the actor’s security team's actions at the airport lounge. The incident has been officially reported to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea for further investigation.

A video surfaced online showing Byeon Woo Seok's security guard using a flashlight to prevent civilians from filming, sparking widespread criticism on the internet. The video quickly went viral, prompting the CEO of the security team to acknowledge fault, stating, "It was the security guard's mistake to use the flashlight," and expressing deep apologies for causing discomfort to civilians.

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency has issued an official apology for the security team's "over-the-top" behavior at the airport. In their statement, they expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused to airport users due to the stringent security measures during the artist's departure from Incheon International Airport on July 12.

They further added that upon learning about the security guard using a flashlight towards airport users, they promptly instructed him to stop this action. Although they were not fully briefed on the specific security details at the gate, airline ticketing, and on-site security, they emphasized taking full moral responsibility for any discomfort caused during the security process. The agency sincerely apologized to all individuals who faced inconvenience due to the incident.

Moving forward, the agency stated that they will implement more rigorous checks and exercise heightened caution to prevent similar inconveniences to airport users and the public. They once again apologized for any concern caused by the incident.

Many fans came to the Lovely Runner star's defense amidst the controversy, highlighting Byeon Woo Seok's exceptional and kind attitude towards them. They emphasized that he has consistently shown himself down-to-earth and interactive with his fans.

Even amid the chaos of being mobbed at the airport, fans noted that he maintained a cheerful demeanor and was the last person they would accuse of having a star-studded attitude. They described him as hardworking, kind, and genuinely caring, reinforcing his positive reputation within the fan community.

On July 14, 2024, a South Korean news outlet reported that an online user claimed to have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea concerning actor Byeon Woo Seok's security firm and their alleged excessive security measures.

The user asserted that, in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding Byeon Woo Seok's security team, they believed this constituted a human rights violation under the National Human Rights Commission Act. They stated they had submitted their complaint to the National Human Rights Commission through the National Petition Service, accompanied by a screenshot confirming the completion of the submission.

Moreover, netizens observed through videos from those days that Byeon Woo Seok's security team was closing the entrance of the terminal and even checking passengers' boarding passes. In response, the CEO of the actor’s security team spoke to the media outlet My Daily, assuring that these measures were conducted in accordance with guidelines provided by the airport team.

