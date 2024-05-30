Byeon Woo Seok from Lovely Runner has recently gained immense attention from the K-drama community following the show’s massive success. However, the artist’s sudden fame has caused safety concerns during his visits for official and unofficial schedules. Moreover, some fans have also continuously violated his privacy and the agency sternly warns against such incidents.

Byeon Woo Seok's agency issues statement regarding privacy concerns

On May 30, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok’s agency, VARO Entertainment, issued an official statement regarding the artist’s protection in future schedules and activities. In the elaborate letter, the company states that disruption has been caused by huge crowds during the artist’s scheduled activities, which has become a cause of concern. They urge the fans not to get too close to the artist and hand over letters and gifts directly, instead pass them to the manager only if possible. Moreover, they also strictly prohibited fans from visiting the artist’s unofficial schedules.

Furthermore, the letter also mentions the grave privacy violations that the artist has been facing recently, such as his vehicle being followed after his appearance in scheduled activities, unannounced visits to his residence and filming without permission, obtaining personal information through illegal means, and so on. They added that such instances can lead to severe legal consequences and have asked everyone to be aware. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Byeon Woo Seok's fanmeet

The statement might be issued as the date for his fan meeting comes closer, which has received an overwhelming response from the public. It has also been revealed that the artist’s Weverse community garners over a million visitors weekly, proving his sudden rising popularity due to his role as Ryu Seon Jae in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

Byeon Woo Seok is holding his first-ever fan meeting, titled Summer Letter In Seoul, on July 7th and 8th, 2024, at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung-gu, Seoul. The tickets for the event went on sale on May 27, 2024, and the website instantly crashed as many fans were holding a queue for a ticket.

Nearly, 700,000 fans flooded the website for an event that accommodated only 4,507 attendees. As part of his Asia tour, the artist will be traveling across various cities, including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

ALSO READ: EXO's Baekhyun teases track Rendezvous from upcoming solo album; says 'the vibe is difficult'