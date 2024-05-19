Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s fan promises to shave head for his reply; actor’s funny reaction has internet in stitches

Byeon Woo Seok is currently at the top of his popularity, thanks to his captivating performance in the ongoing drama Lovely Runner. Since the rom-com’s premiere, he has gained widespread recognition and a massive fan following. His latest interaction with a fan has the internet in stitches.

Byeon Woo Seok leaves hilarious replies to fan promising to shave head for his attention

On May 19, a fan shared a post on Byeon Woo Seok’s Weverse community. She penned, “If he replies to me in the comment section, I will shave my head.” While this post was clearly made for his attention, the actor actually commented on it, leaving others to laugh their heart out with his replies.

He first posted a comment asking the fan to send a photo as ‘proof’. But seems like, he was concerned that she might do it, so 10 minutes later, he again went to the post and wrote, “but promise me you won’t actually do it.”

This hilarious interaction is making fans admire his way of 'bantering' more than ever. Netizens can't get enough of his adorable charm and candid personality.

See Byeon Woo Seok's interaction with his fan here:

Notably, Byeon Woo Seok joined Weverse only last week and has already amassed an impressive 460,591 community members. Moreover, just within 2 hours of his joining on May 13, the actor managed to garner over 100k followers, proving his extreme influence in the current K-drama industry.

In addition, Weverse’s server crashed recently due to the massive number of fans flocking to his profile and DMs.

Who is Byeon Woo Seok?

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the top actors currently reigning over the K-drama land. Marking his acting debut in 2016, this actor-model rigorously worked his way up. From cameo roles to a leading star, his journey is as impressive as his meticulous acting skills.

He is currently ruling the K-drama screen with his lead character Ryu Sun Jae in tvN’s Lovely Runner. Aside from his individual performance, his chemistry with co-star Kim Hye Yoon is also garnering significant attraction.

Some of his other notable works include Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023), Soulmate (2023), 20th Century Girl (2022), Record of Youth (2020), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), and more.

