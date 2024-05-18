Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s old long hair PICS resurface; fans are impressed by his timeless handsome looks

Recent resurfaced photos of Byeon Woo Seok sporting long hair have been capturing fans' attention, impressing them with his unchanging handsome looks. The actor has become a hot topic, particularly due to his role in the ongoing K-drama series Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok's popularity is soaring, evidenced by over 100,000 sign-ups for his Weverse account within just two hours of its debut. Additionally, his appearance on Running Man contributed to increased viewer ratings, and fans continue to swoon over his visuals.

Byeon Woo Seok’s long hair pictures from past go viral

Fans are going crazy over Byeon Woo Seok's past photos that feature him with slightly longer hair, whether they're from his film 20th Century Girl, where he starred alongside Kim Yoo Jung as a high schooler, or simply posts from his Instagram. With his popularity at an all-time high, fans are particularly enamored with images of him sporting long hair. They're noticing how handsome he has always looked, further fueling their admiration for the actor.

During the press conference for Lovely Runner, the director of the series praised Byeon Woo Seok's visuals, highlighting how perfectly he suited the role. Emphasizing the specific qualities required for the character of Ryu Sun Jae, the director mentioned the need for a combination of traits: the visuals and physique of a swimmer, the aura of a top star, and proficiency in singing. While acting skills were crucial, the director emphasized that visuals were the primary element and took precedence in casting for the role.

Upon encountering Byeon Woo Seok at the Busan International Film Festival for his role in 20th Century Girl, the director was struck by his youthful charm and appearance. This led the director to believe that he could convincingly portray characters ranging from their teenage years to their thirties, ultimately influencing the decision to cast him.

More about Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner

According to reports, the production of the show underwent a three-year journey before it commenced. Many actors declined the role, presuming it to be a typical story of a fan falling for her idol. Ultimately, Byeon Woo Seok was selected as the male lead, igniting the production process.

Observing Byeon Woo Seok's remarkable performance as Ryu Sun Jae and the fan frenzy he's ignited with his portrayal, it's clear that he's sparked a Ryu Sun Jae effect. His endearing charm on the show, combined with his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon, validates the director's decision as absolutely correct. The actor has been captivating hearts with his visuals, charm, and overall acting talent, and fans look forward to the next roles the star will take on.

ALSO READ: What is Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable tagging habit on Instagram? Fans discover