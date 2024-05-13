Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok's Running Man appearance spurs viewership by 4 percent for first time in 3 months

Byeon Woo Seok, the beloved actor from Lovely Runner, recently graced the latest episode of SBS' Running Man as a guest. His appearance on the show led to a surge in viewer ratings, showcasing the undeniable popularity of the "Sun Jae effect" attributed to his character, Ryu Sun Jae.

This phenomenon has caused Byeon Woo Seok to trend across various platforms; hence, it was natural for many fans to tune in to witness him on the variety show.

Byeon Woo Seok causes surge in Running Man’s popularity

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok's appearance on Running Man resulted in a significant 0.8% boost in viewer ratings compared to the previous week, marking a noteworthy achievement with a recorded rating of 4%, a milestone not reached by the show in approximately three months. His presence throughout the episode brought smiles to the faces of both the cast and the extras, showcasing his charm and popularity.

Fans were delighted to witness Byeon Woo Seok's adorable charm, sweet smile, and infectious humor during his appearance on the show. His charismatic personality and wit captured the hearts of viewers, leaving a lasting impression. Even the actor portraying his on-screen mother couldn't help but be mesmerized by his striking visuals.

The world seems to be swept up in the Ryu Sun Jae craze, with women everywhere tuning in to watch videos of him at any given moment. Portrayed by actor Byeon Woo Seok in the hit tvN series Lovely Runner, Ryu Sun Jae has become a fictional heartthrob capturing the imaginations of viewers worldwide.

Byeon Woo Seok has garnered widespread praise for his flawless depiction of the idol character despite never having been an idol or idol trainee himself. Fans are completely enamored by Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal, marveling at how effortlessly he embodies the role and portrays the quintessential boyfriend material.

More about Lovely Runner

Imagine clicking a switch on a watch and suddenly finding yourself transported through time. You could reclaim your former self and even rewrite your fate. It sounds impossible, yet it holds the promise of the ultimate adventure.

Lovely Runner weaves a captivating and sweet tale through this concept. The story is centered around Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who embarks on a journey through time to rescue her ultimate idol, pop star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE. This drama has left many swooning, going beyond the world of a simple time-slip romance. It delicately addresses themes of overcoming deepest fears while instilling a sense of hope alongside a heartwarming love story.

