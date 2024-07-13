Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s security criticized by fan for ‘excessive’ protection; know what happened

Byeon Woo Seok was recently spotted at the airport by a netizen who was leaving the country with their parents. The fan was thrilled to see him in the airport lounge. However, the actions of Byeon Woo Seok's security team upset the fan.

Byeon Woo Seok’s fan gets upset by his team’s security

The fan of Byeon Woo Seok was thrilled to spot the star at their lounge. Excitedly sharing a video, they expressed their disbelief at the coincidence of encountering Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok's character from Lovely Runner) at the lounge. They also noted in the caption that Byeon Woo Seok is remarkably tall in real life.

What caught the attention of others was the security guard accompanying Byeon Woo Seok, who shone his flashlight directly at the other passengers waiting in the lounge. Flashing lights is a typical method used by security personnel to deter unauthorized filming, usually reserved for outdoor settings due to the potential danger of direct exposure to someone's eyes. Netizens were surprised to witness this practice indoors, particularly in the prestigious setting of the lounge.

Fans have previously expressed frustration over instances where Byeon Woo Seok was excessively blocked by security, preventing him from interacting with fans. Despite this, the actor has often attempted to evade security and make efforts to greet fans whenever feasible. This behavior underscores his caring and down-to-earth personality, as he values connecting with his supporters whenever circumstances allow.

Fans have also expressed appreciation for the strong security measures surrounding Byeon Woo Seok, especially considering the size and growth of his fanbase. They understand that strong security is essential to protect the actor from potential harm, reflecting their concern for his well-being amidst his globally rising popularity.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok's rapid rise to global popularity has been nothing short of a huge wave. His fame, sparked by his role as the kind and warm-hearted Ryu Sun Jae in the tvN drama Lovely Runner, has continued unabated even a month after the drama's conclusion. Ryu Sun Jae's appeal lies in being the epitome of a perfect boyfriend—kind, loyal, and selfless—which has steadily grown his fanbase.

Byeon Woo Seok's own personality, characterized by kindness, sweetness, and caring, further endears him to fans, enhancing their admiration for him as he matches with his on-screen character. His popularity has only soared higher post-drama, evident from his Asian fan meeting tour.

He has made stops in Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, culminating in a fan meeting in Seoul and Hong Kong this month. This tour has further cemented his status as a beloved figure across Asia with fans urging him to hold more fan meetings globally.

