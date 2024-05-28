Lovely Runner is an ongoing K-drama series starring Byeon Woo Seok in the lead role of Ryu Seon Jae. The actor has gained immense attention from the community for his splendid performance and the relatable characterization of his role. Furthermore, his popularity has extended to the Weverse app where he receives over a million visitors every week on his community page.

Byeon Woo Seok's Weverse weekly visitor exceeds a million visitors every week

On May 27, 2024, the fan communication app Weverse revealed that Byeon Woo Seok garners approximately 1.1 million visitors every week on his Weverse community. The sheer amount of fans that the artist has is comparable to that of the K-pop stars which makes it a phenomenal feat. The actor opened his Weverse account on May 8, 2024, and gained over 100,000 members just within two hours. Currently, the star has over 540,000 subscribers, making him a K-drama actor with the highest number.

Moreover, when Byeon Woo Seok made his account, it became a trending topic on the social media app and the term Ryu Seon Jae Syndrome started to gain traction. The credit for his popularity in recent days goes to his role in Lovely Runner as Ryu Seon Jae where he plays the character of a celebrity.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and his future activities

Furthermore, the actor is also holding his first-ever fan meeting titled Summer Letter In Seoul, on July 7th and 8th, 2024, at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung-gu, Seoul. The tickets for the event went on sale on May 27, 2024, and the website instantly crashed as many fans were holding a queue for a ticket. Nearly, 700,000 fans flooded the website for an event that accommodates only 4,507 attendees. As part of his Asia tour, the artist will be traveling across various cities including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok, the cast ensemble of Lovely Runner includes Kim Hye Yoon Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. The plot of the show follows Ryu Seon Jae and Im Sol, who live completely different lives. Ryu Sun Jae grows up to become a popular celebrity, whereas Im Sol lives every day full of struggles as she lost her legs due to an accident.

