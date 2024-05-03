Lovely Runner's ECLIPSE enters Melon Top 100 with Byeon Woo Seok's Downpour; fans demand real-life promotions

As the K-drama Lovely Runner captivates audiences, the fictional boy group ECLIPSE, featured in the series, gains traction with their hit song Downpour sung by Byeon Woo Seok climbing the Melon Top 100 chart.

Fans clamor for real-life promotions of the group, but plans remain uncertain. Amidst fan fervor, the production company hints at special events, urging fans to voice their support louder for their favorite band.

ECLIPSE earns a rank on Melon Top 100 chart with Downpour by Byeon Woo Seok

K-drama fans are buzzing with excitement as the boy group ECLIPSE, featured in tvN's hit series Lovely Runner, has secured the 82nd spot on the Melon Top 100 chart with their song Downpour, sung by the talented Byeon Woo Seok, who plays the lead male protagonist Ryu Sung Jae alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

In the drama, ECLIPSE, led by Lee Seung Hyub's character Baek In Hyuk, captures hearts with their musical prowess. However, fans are actively engaged, creating fan-made content and eagerly awaiting more from the beloved drama and its captivating universe.

Fans demand real-life promotions for ECLIPSE

As the tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, fans are clamoring for real-life promotions for the drama's fictional boy group, ECLIPSE, also comprising Moon Yong Suk as Hyun Soo, the drummer of the group and Yang Hyuk as Jay, the youngest member and bassist of the group.

Fans are expressing their fervent desire to see ECLIPSE perform on popular music programs like Mnet's M! Countdown, yearning to witness the band's electrifying stage presence firsthand. Despite the band's fictional status, the enthusiasm for ECLIPSE is palpable, with fan-produced content circulating on online communities and social media platforms.

With four successful releases under their belt, including Sudden Shower, Run Run, You & I, and We Will Meet, ECLIPSE has solidified their place in the hearts of Lovely Runner fans.

In response to fans' fervor, the production company behind Lovely Runner revealed that they are planning to organize special events, but stressed the need for louder voices from the fanbase to make these endeavors a reality. As anticipation builds, fans continue to rally together, eager to see Eclipse shine beyond the confines of the small screen.

