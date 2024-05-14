Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE enters Top 10 of MelOn charts with Sudden Shower; Byeon Woo Seok’s agency reacts

Amidst the ongoing success of tvN's Lovely Runner, the fictional band ECLIPSE is reaching unprecedented heights in their career with their music. Consisting of Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), Bae In Hyuk (played by N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (depicted by Moon Xion), and Jay (brought to life by Yang Hyuk), they've already released four tracks: Sudden Shower, Run Run, You & I, and We Will Meet. Fans of both K-pop and K-drama can keep an eye out because they're revolutionizing music history.

ECLIPSE enters top 10 of music chart

ECLIPSE continues to dominate charts across the board. On the MelOn chart, their track Sudden Shower from Lovely Runner soared to number eight on the Top 100 chart. Additionally, another of their songs, Run Run, made its mark at number 76.

Sudden Shower, performed by Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) and penned by him, captures the essence of his first love, Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon), whom he encountered in the rain. Originally featured in a show, this OST reflects his journey from hating the rain to embracing it with love because of Im Sol. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch Sudden Shower and Run Run here-

Even Byeon Woo Seok's agency was taken aback by the news, going as far as to post it on its official Instagram stories. Netizens were equally surprised, considering it's uncommon for both an actor and a fictional group to break into the top ten on a music chart, surpassing even real K-pop groups. There are recent reports indicating that tvN is in talks to organize an event to express gratitude to fans for their unwavering support of the drama. However, no further details have been disclosed at this time.

Advertisement

More about ECLIPSE and Lovely Runner

With ECLIPSE amassing nearly 1.12 million monthly listeners, comprising avid fans of the series, on Spotify, it's evident that the excitement extends well beyond just watching. Furthermore, the song Sudden Shower boasts an impressive 5,946,813 monthly listeners, affirming its widespread appeal.

As the K-drama gears up for an exciting offline event, fans are eagerly anticipating a live performance by ECLIPSE. Many are even expressing hopes for Byeon Woo Seok to make his debut as a K-pop idol, impressed by the talent he showcased in the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's playful chemistry shines as they take care of each other on Lovely Runner set; Watch