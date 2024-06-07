ECLIPSE is a fictional band from the popular K-drama Lovely Runner and it has gained immense popularity with the audience. The band’s song Sudden Shower, which was featured in the show, has entered the prestigious Billboard global charts and secured good ranks on it.

ECLIPSE from Lovely Runner enters Billboard Global chart

On June 6, 2024, Billboard announced that Lovely Runner’s fictional band ECLIPSE had debuted in the global charts and reached a new peak. The song Sudden Shower from the band has resonated with the audience on a personal level. Moreover, the K-drama's popularity among the community has also contributed to the song’s success. The track debuted at 199 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It also entered the Billboard Global chart, excluding the U.S., and peaked at 76.

The band, ECLIPSE, is composed of four members: Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk). In the K-drama, the group is under the company titled JNT Entertainment, which signed them after they showcased prominent talent. The group won the audience’s hearts in the K-drama to the point that they started demanding their debut in real life as well.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is allowed to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

The leading cast of the show is Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, and the supporting cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, every new episode of the series airs on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

