Lovely Runner’s fictional group ECLIPSE’s song Sudden Shower lands at no 199 on Billboard Global Charts; Byeon Woo Seok reacts

Lovely Runner’s fictional boy band, ECLIPSE, hit a milestone by entering Billboard Global Charts' Top 200 with their track Sudden Shower. Byeon Woo Seok also chimed in and celebrated the achievement.

The group was made for the show and includes characters Ryu Sun Jae, Baek In Hyuk (N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk). They have impressed fans with their diverse music in the series, even adding their own original soundtracks to the mix.

ECLIPSE’s Sudden Shower breaks into Billboard Global Charts; Byeon Woo Seok reacts

Based on Billboard's newest chart, Sudden Shower by Lovely Runner's fictional boy band, ECLIPSE, has risen to the 199th position on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The Global 200 chart ranks songs based on streaming and music sales across over 200 regions worldwide, excluding local radio broadcasts in the United States. It's rare for a drama OST to break into major Billboard charts, showcasing the K-drama’s soaring popularity among fans even after it has concluded.

Leading star Byeon Woo Seok also responded to the news on a fan community app, expressing his disbelief with a simple "Billboard?" and sending a shocked emoji, indicating his surprise at this amazing news.

Sudden Shower is also gaining traction on major domestic music charts. As of the morning of June 5 KST, it soared to 4th place on the MelOn Top 100 chart, showcasing its popularity alongside acts like aespa and NewJeans.

Sung by the band ECLIPSE, which includes Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) from the drama Lovely Runner, Sudden Shower is a self-composed track penned by Ryu Sun Jae himself, evoking memories of his first love, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon).

More about ECLIPSE

Lovely Runner introduced us to ECLIPSE, a captivating fictional boy band under JNT Entertainment. With members Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk),

ECLIPSE swiftly won over hearts in K-drama and in real life too with many wishing for the band to become real and do actual promotions. Their name mirrors a potent astronomical event, signifying a temporary yet profound presence.

Their dedicated fans, known as Capella, radiate as brilliantly as the star they're named after in the Auriga constellation.

