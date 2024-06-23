Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee recreate SKY Castle reward vacation PIC from 2019

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee recreated their picture from 2019 during their reward vacation. The two actors had also worked together in the drama SKY Castle which gained immense popularity due to its relatable themes. Their latest project, Lovely Runner also saw global success. Here is a look at the two pictures from 2019 and form 2024.

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee share cute photo from reward vacation

On June 23, Kim Hye Yoon took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Song Geon Hee from Lovely Runner's reward vacation. She also added a picture from 5 years ago when the two actors clicked a picture together from SKY Castle's reward vacation which happened 5 years ago in 2024.

More about SKY Castle and Lovely Runner

SKY Castle revolves around the story of rich families and their obsession with getting their children through the top universities in South Korea. What follows is murder, lies, scandals, and much more. It discusses the pressure on students to do well in their studies and how it affects their mental health. SKY Castle's viewership has skyrocketed while it aired due to the relatability of the content and showcasing very real problems that parents and students deal with.

The drama stars Kim Hye Yoon, Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, and more.

Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon take on the main roles in Lovely Runner.

