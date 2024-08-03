Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s iconic ‘height difference’ video gets recreated by Olympic athletes

The time-slip romance hit K-drama Lovely Runner may have ended, but its global impact continues. Notably, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s iconic ‘height difference’ video from the show has been recreated by Olympic athletes, extending its influence beyond the small screen.

Lovely Runner featured Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in memorable roles: Hye Yoon as the fangirl and aspiring film director Im Sol, and Woo Seok as the swimmer-turned-idol Ryu Sun Jae. The show became a massive hit, largely due to their chemistry and their charming 29-centimeter height difference—Hye Yoon stands at 160 cm (5’3″), while Woo Seok is 189 cm (6’4″). Even before the series aired, the actors had released a viral teaser highlighting their height difference.

Now, two Olympic athletes have recreated the Lovely Runner couple’s viral teaser. Team Korea diver Kim Suji, who is 153 cm (5′ ft), and renowned fencer Oh Sanguk, who stands at 192 cm (6’3″ ft), have filmed a new video mimicking the style of Hye Yoon and Woo Seok. In a similar fashion to Woo Seok, Sanguk begins by kneeling to match Suji’s height before revealing his full stature. Both athletes are making South Korea proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics with their talent.

The series centers on Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae from the group ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Once a promising film director, Sol's life takes a tragic turn when an accident leaves her paralyzed, shattering her dreams.

Finding solace in Sun Jae’s music and his words, her world is upended when he dies under mysterious circumstances. However, fate takes a surprising turn when Sol wakes up 15 years in the past. Determined to change the course of destiny, she sets out to reshape her future and Sun Jae's.

Advertisement

However, the journey is far from easy as Im Sol encounters numerous obstacles while trying to protect Sun Jae and even herself. Along the way, she discovers that their connection runs much deeper than she initially realized. Lovely Runner is a story of fate, courage, selfless love, and friendship, and its heartfelt plot is sure to resonate deeply with viewers.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner OTT premiere: 5 things to know before watching Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s hit time-slip romance series