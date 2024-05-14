Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon reveals which avatar of Byeon Woo Seok is her favorite: High schooler or superstar Ryu Sun Jae?

Captivating audiences far and wide, Lovely Runner is a rom-com series that's winning hearts with its captivating storyline, endearing characters, and delightful chemistry. Byeon Woo Seok, in the role of Ryu Sun Jae, effortlessly embodies the ideal boyfriend, earning him widespread acclaim.

Yet, his counterpart, Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol, shines just as brightly. Im Sol's infectious optimism and unwavering strength have fans cheering for her every step of the way. As her popularity continues to soar, the star has graced numerous interviews revealing facts about her and the ongoing hit series.

Kim Hye Yoon talks about her favorite line from Lovely Runner

In an interview for GQ Korea's June Issue, Kim Hye Yoon discussed her role as Im Sol. When questioned about a moment where she truly felt like Sol, Kim Hye Yoon found it hard to single one out. Instead, she shared her favorite line from the character that immediately came to mind.

She revealed that it wasn't her line but Sun Jae's (Byeon Woo Seok). In a scene from episode one, Im Sol receives a call from Sun Jae, now an idol with ECLIPSE. Tearfully, she vents out to him about her struggle to find joy in life due to the perfect weather and her inability to walk. But Sun Jae comforts her by responding, "Let's live today because the weather is great today." This line resonated deeply with Kim Hye Yoon. She shared that when she felt disheartened, that single sentence served as a powerful source of encouragement for her.

She expressed that while it's difficult for her to fully grasp how deeply touching that moment was for Sol, the line served as a significant source of encouragement for her as well during times when she was down. So, when Sol walked towards Sun Jae on that snowy day, it felt like her breath had stopped. The person she had been dreaming of was right in front of her. Sol's 'bias' was walking towards her. That moment struck a chord with her deeply.

She revealed that her second favorite line is “Sun Jaeyaa,” which she says to call out to Sun Jae in the show and has become an iconic trademark. Even when Byeon Woo Seok goes out to other events, fans call him Sun Jaeyaa instead of his own name.

Kim Hye Yoon reveals which Byeon Woo Seok’s avatar she liked best

In the same interview, Kim Hye Yoon also shared her excitement about the different looks of her co-star, Byeon Woo Seok, in Lovely Runner. Throughout the K-drama, as Im Sol jumps through various timelines to save Ryu Sun Jae, viewers are treated to three versions of him: high school, university, and finally, adulthood, where he is a member of the idol group ECLIPSE and also an actor.

Kim Hye Yoon also shared her favorite version of Sun Jae. While acknowledging that many people are swooning over the 19-year-old Sun Jae in his school uniform, including herself, she personally felt the greatest excitement seeing him styled as the top star Ryu Sun Jae, who is a K-pop idol.

