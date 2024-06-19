Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee enjoy jolly time alongside Heo Hyung Kyu in new PICS from reward vacation

The cast of Lovely Runner were seen enjoying their time in Phuket recently. Heo Hyeong Kyu shared a photo on June 16, 2024, as they departed from Incheon Airport for their reward vacation. In the picture, he was joined by Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Song Ji Ho, along with director Kim Taeyeob and writer Lee Si Eun, all dressed in matching airport attire. Moon Si On and Yang Hyuk also posted updates on their Instagram stories with pictures from the airport, confirming their presence on the trip to Phuket, Thailand.

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and Heo Hyung Kyu pose in new pics

On June 18, Heo Hyung Kyu, known for his role as villain Kim Young Soo in Lovely Runner, shared photos on his social media account featuring female lead Kim Hye Yoon who plays Im Sol and Song Geon Hee who plays second lead Kim Tae Sung.

In one of Heo Hyung Kyu's posts, he shared a photo of himself posing with Song Geon Hee near the beach, accompanied by the caption, "Did you want something like this?" Another photo showed Heo Hyung Kyu and Kim Hye Yoon sitting together, both sporting sunglasses. He humorously wrote, "Are we cool now?" referencing their characters' ill-fated relationship in the drama as he chased Im Sol and Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and tried to kill them.

Actor Song Ji Ho, who portrayed Im Geum, the brother of Kim Hye Yoon's character Im Sol, also posted a group picture with the cast and crew members.

On June 4, CJ ENM announced that the cast and crew of Lovely Runner would embark on a reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand. Regrettably, Byeon Woo Seok couldn't join them due to his ongoing Asia tour schedule.

Adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, known for True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that explores the intriguing premise: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?"

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner concluded on May 28th. Saying farewell to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) was bittersweet, yet the ending was incredibly satisfying.

This couple delivered some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-drama history, but their impact goes beyond that. They exemplified true selflessness, generosity, and resilience in their pursuit of love and dreams and personal goals. The drama delved into the poetic themes of soulmates and fate, portraying the belief that certain people are destined to meet and connect, no matter the obstacles and are always drawn to each other in every universe.

