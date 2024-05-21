Lovely Runner’s Lee Cheol Woo refutes involvement in Burning Sun scandal; clarifies inclusion in chatroom

Actor Lee Cheol Woo has asserted his innocence in an Instagram post amidst the resurfacing of the Burning Sun Scandal in a recent documentary. This revisit, featuring exclusive information and footage, has captivated global audiences, drawing significant attention to its YouTube release.

In a surprising turn of events, fans of the K-drama Lovely Runner were left reeling upon discovering that one of the individuals involved in the scandal was none other than Lee Cheol Woo, who portrays a swimmer on the show.

Lee Cheol Woo responds to Burning Sun allegations

On May 20, Lee Cheol Woo addressed the allegations linking him to the Burning Sun scandal. The actor found himself under scrutiny once again following the renewed spotlight on the scandal brought about by a BBC documentary.

According to Lee Cheol Woo, he was not involved in the infamous chatroom associated with the Burning Sun scandal. In a recent Instagram post, the actor, also known for his modeling career, clarified that he was part of a chatroom for a 2016 JTBC variety show called Hit Maker. Contrary to allegations, the purpose of this chatroom was to discuss schedules and program-related information. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He emphasized that no personal conversations took place in this chatroom and they weren’t even allowed to chat there, and it was subsequently deleted after the cancellation of the variety show. This message by the star reaffirms the statement issued by his agency previously, reiterating his innocence to his fans.

Advertisement

Expressing the prolonged distress inflicted upon himself, his family and acquaintances by the ongoing allegations, the actor emphasized the toll the misinformation has taken. Lee Cheol Woo made a heartfelt plea for an end to the false speculation, urging everyone to stop spreading unfounded rumors. He conveyed his intention to pursue legal action against any further malicious comments.

More about Lee Cheol Woo

Lee Cheol Woo, who transitioned from modeling to acting, portrayed the character Hyung Gu, a senior member of the swim team, in Lovely Runner. Following the revelation of his alleged involvement in the scandal, fans were shocked by his apparent closeness to fellow actors, notably lead actor of the series Byeon Woo Seok. Prior to the airing of Lovely Runner, Lee Cheol Woo had been captured in photographs alongside various actors and models, including Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae.

Even as recently as 2024, sightings of Lee Cheol Woo alongside Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae have stirred surprise among fans. Reacting to these encounters, many express shock and call for Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae to distance themselves and refrain from further association with Lee Cheol Woo.

Lee Cheol Woo's name surfaced in connection to the scandal when forensic investigations identified his presence in the chatroom. However, his agency maintains that while he was indeed part of the chatroom before the alleged crimes occurred, he did not engage in any criminal activity.

ALSO READ: What is Burning Sun scandal? Revisiting ex-BIGBANG's Seungri, Jung Joon Young's involvement in sexual offenses case that shook K-pop world