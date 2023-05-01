Lovelyz’ Mijoo shares exciting news with fans; announces solo debut with album ‘Movie Star’

Mijoo’s managing agency Antenna made an announcement on April 19 where it revealed that Mijoo would be making her solo debut later this month on May 17. According to her agency, her debut album will be a single album that will showcase Mijoo's unique identity through her music and concepts. Fans inevitably are eagerly anticipating the release of her solo debut.

Lovelyz’ Mijoo to make solo debut soon

Mijoo, who debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, is set to release her first-ever solo album on May 17, after nine years in the music industry. With the expiration of their contracts with Woollim Entertainment, all members of the group went their separate ways. Mijoo, however, signed an exclusive contract with Antenna, and has since appeared on various television shows, including 'How Do You Play?' and 'Sixth Sense,' where she showcased her unique personality and charms.

On May 1, the official title logo for Mijoo's upcoming debut single album 'Movie Star' was unveiled. The album is scheduled to be released on May 17, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the album. This marks Mijoo's first solo album since her debut as a member of the girl group Lovelyz in 2014.

As a member of Lovelyz, Mijoo has showcased her singing and dancing skills, and her unique personality has garnered a dedicated fan following among K-pop fans. With her first solo album, Mijoo is expected to showcase her individual style and charm.

More about Mijoo

Mijoo is a well-known South Korean singer and entertainer who is recognized for her sharp sense of humor and captivating presence. She initially rose to fame as a member of the girl group Lovelyz. Since then, she has showcased her talents on a variety of television programs, including ‘Hangout With Yoo’, ‘Battle Trip 2’, and ‘Juju Secret’. With her undeniable charisma and wit, Lee Mi Joo has become a beloved public figure in the entertainment industry.

Mijoo recently teamed up with actress Park Jin Joo for a collaborative project titled JUJU SECRET for 'How Do You Play?' where the duo promoted their song 'Lonely Night' on various music shows.

