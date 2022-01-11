Lovelyz’s Jeong Ye In signs with Sublime Artist Agency as a soloist

Former Lovelyz member Jeong Ye In has officially signed with Sublime Artist Agency! The agency confirmed the news on January 11, while also announcing Jeong Ye In’s solo debut plans. The youngest member of Lovelyz, Jeong Ye In parted ways with Woollim Entertainment in November 2021, following the disbandment of the girl group.

On January 11, a representative of the agency shared, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Jeong Ye In. We will offer our full support in order for her to show her talents in various fields such as music, acting, and entertainment. Please look forward to and support Jeong Ye In’s future activities.” According to Sublime Artist Agency, Jeong Ye In is currently in the midst of final preparations for the release of her first single as a solo artist. Expectations are rising for her unique music and colours, as this will be her first solo activity since her debut.

Jeong Ye In made her debut as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, and received a lot of love from fans. She went on to have a number of hit songs with the group, like ‘Ah-Choo’, ‘Destiny’, ‘Now, We’, and more. The singer has been steadily communicating with the public through her appearances on various entertainment programs and showing unexpected charms. In 2017, Jeong Ye In also showed her potential as an actor with her stable skills, through the web-drama, ‘The Blue Sea’, as well as tvN’s ‘Criminal Mind’.

Her new home, Sublime Artist Agency, also houses multiple frontrunners of the industry, including Song Kang Ho, Rain, EXID’s Hani, GOT7’s Jackson and Youngjae, GFRIEND’s Yerin, and more.

All the best to Jeong Ye In for her future activities!