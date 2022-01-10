Lovelyz’s Kei signs with JYJ’s Junsu’s agency as a musical actress

Girl group Lovelyz’s former main vocalist Kei has officially signed an exclusive contract with PALMTREE ISLAND as a musical actress!

A representative from the agency shared on January 10, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Kei, the former main vocalist of Lovelyz, who has been loved by fans for her solid skills and natural pure charisma. After a long and careful discussion, we have confirmed Kei’s potential and endless possibility for development, so we will give our utmost support by giving her strength in the future. Please show a lot of interest and support for Kei, who has announced her new start as a musical actress.”

Kei also took to her personal Instagram account to share the news, saying, “Hello! This is Kei. I am able to announce some good news to fans who have been waiting for a long time while trusting me. I will now be taking on the beginnings of a new challenge with PALMTREE ISLAND. In order for this whole moment to shine, I will continue to work hard to show even better music and performances, as well as various activities. Please continue to show lots of interest and support in the future.”

Kei debuted in 2014 as the main vocalist of Lovelyz, and went on to release a number of hit songs with a girl group, including ‘Ah-Choo’, ‘Destiny’, ‘Now, We’, and more. She has also released OSTs for various popular dramas like ‘Oh My Venus’, ‘The Last Empress’, and ‘Run On’. Kei made her musical debut in 2017 with ‘Around Thirty’, and will be playing the role of Guinevere from January 29, in the musical ‘Excalibur’.

Meanwhile, PALMTREE ISLAND is an agency set up by JYJ’s Kim Junsu, and currently houses other musical artists like Kim So Hyun, Jin Tae Hwa, Jung Sun Ah, and Yang Seo Yoon.