Lovelyz’s member Seo Ji Soo tests positive for COVID 19; members and staff to self isolate

The group’s agency has released an official statement regarding the details. Read more to know about it.

Lovelyz’s member Seo Ji Soo has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the statement released by the label Woollim Entertainment. The statement further mentioned that Seo Ji Soo had recently come to know about an acquaintance around her testing positive which is why she also got tested and was found to be positive. Because all the staff members and Lovelyz band members were also exposed to the carrier, they began a self-quarantine from June 22. Woollim Entertainment ensured that they will follow the guidelines from the disease prevention department and take necessary steps once the test results of other members and staff are back. They stated that the health and safety of their artists as well as staff is of their utmost priority so they will do their best to take care of them.

Lovelyz is a girl group under Woollim Entertainment, the company’s first group, that debuted in 2014 with ‘Girls’ Invasion’. It has eight members: Baby Soul, Seo Ji Soo, Jiae, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, and Yein. The group’s last comeback was in September 2020 with their seventh mini album ‘Unforgettable’ and lead single ‘Obliviate’. This comeback had given them their first win on the SBS MTV’s The Show. Seo Ji Soo, also known as Jisoo, is the main dancer, rapper and vocalist of the group. Ji Soo is also an actress who has taken part in dramas like ‘One Fine Week’ and ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop’. She has participated in several variety shows on television.

Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for Seo Ji Soo and good health for all the members and staff of Lovelyz!

