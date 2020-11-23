Lovelyz’s Mijoo opens up about future goals, the group’s growing fandom & why she ‘shouldn’t use Instagram’

Lovelyz’s Mijoo recently opened up about her music, goals, style and much more during an interview with Esquire. Scroll down to see what she said.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Lovelyz’s Mijoo opened up about her variety show The Sixth Sense and her passions as an idol. In the interview, the pop icon began by sharing that she prefers casual clothing compared to fancy aesthetic, and also jokingly added that she might dress up more if she were dating. On her bright and energetic personality, Mijoo shared, “I like people, and I enjoy talking to people. I can’t stand a moment of silence while conversing with someone. Since the past, I would talk without resting while conversing with fans. My fans know all about my personality. On the video clips for The Sixth Sense, our Lovelyz fans often comment, ‘Mijoo has always been like this.'”

However, Mijoo added that she enjoys quietly watching films, variety shows, and the cartoon series Crayon Shin-chan as well as reading books when she’s indoors. She explained, “On vacation days, I never go outside the house. When my friends call me, they don’t even tell me to come outside. Instead, they ask, ‘You’re not going to come, right?’ However, when I do go outside, I’m very energetic.”

When asked if she was interested in opening a personal Instagram account like many of her fellow members, Mijoo replied, “That I can’t do. What would I do if I perhaps, really just maybe, get caught up in my emotions in the middle of the night and take a teary selfie and post something like, ‘I made it through the day…’ I could do that impulsively. That’s why, for myself, I think I shouldn’t use Instagram.”

The idol also touched upon Lovelyz’s growing fandom. She shared, “Recently we had a video call fan signing event. Normally, a lot of male fans would come, but in this video call fan signing, there were a lot of female fans. I’m very happy because many and various people seem to be acknowledging that we’re working hard.”

On the dreams she wanted to pursue next year, Mijoo shared, “My wish is to release a solo song and a solo album. That’s why every year, I just say that as my ‘goal for next year,’ and there’s not much I can do if it doesn’t happen. Besides that, I want to do a variety show where I can travel for two days and one night, and I want to partake in many pictorials where I can show an unexpected charm.” Finally, Mijoo commented that there are still many sides of her she wants to show fans in the future.

