Lovelyz’s Lee Mijoo to officially make her solo debut in THIS month

On March 3rd, her agency, Antenna, told a South Korean media outlet, "Mijoo is already preparing for her solo debut in May. Detailed schedule related to her solo debut will be announced later." In particular, this album is expected to be her first solo album released by Lee Mijoo after 9 years of her debut.

About Lee Mijoo:

Lee Mijoo debuted as a member of the group Lovelyz in 2014, and after her group disbanded, she appeared in various entertainment programs and raised her awareness by demonstrating her unique sense of entertainment. She also sang 'Y' in a freestyle with Jaesuk Yoo and Haha on the MBC entertainment program 'What Do You Do When You Play?', and received rave reviews. She later showed off her own tone in her Saturday activities planned with her project nature. Recently, she formed a group called Juju Secret with Park Jin Joo and released the sound source of 'I'm Scared of the Night', and then went on the music broadcast stage after a long time. 'I'm Scared of the Night' is a dance song reinterpreted with a modern sound based on city pop. The listening point of this song is the addictive melody and delicate lyrics that you can relate to. 'K-POP Beethoven' Hwang Hyun, who made hit songs for SHINee, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, and ONF, was in charge of composing the song.

Lee Mijoo’s activities:

On April 2nd, Lee Mijoo posted a picture on her Instagram with a heart emoticon. In the photo, the image is with actor Park Jin Joo. These two are active as Juju Secret, a two-member group formed through the MBC entertainment program 'What Do You Do When You Play?'. Lee Mijoo and Park Jin Joo showed off their chemistry by wearing matching Cheongnam style clothes. Juju's Secret debut song 'I'm Scared of the Night', released on the 25th, entered Melon's real-time TOP100 at No. 98 right after its release, and rose to No. 5 as of the afternoon of March 30th. 'I'm Scared of the Night' is a song that Yoo Jae-seok personally owned at his own expense, and became the debut song of Juju Secret through 'What Do You Do When You Play?'.

