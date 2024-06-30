Lovelyz's special reunion concert held by Yoo Jae Suk's Hangout With Yoo brings group members and fans to tears

Lovelyz, the beloved girl group known for hits like Ah Choo and Destiny, touched hearts with a special reunion concert organized by Yoo Jae Suk's Hangout With Yoo. Disbanded in 2021, members Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, Baby Soul, Yein, and Seo Jisoo came together on June 29, 2024, to perform their iconic songs, moving both themselves and their fans to tears.

Lovelyz emotional reunion concert hits nostalgia

On June 29, 2024, Lovelyz, the beloved girl group that disbanded in 2021 after seven years together, experienced an emotional reunion at a special concert hosted by Yoo Jae Suk's variety show, Hangout With Yoo. Known for their hits like Ah-Choo, Destiny, and more, Lovelyz's reunion brought both members and fans to tears as they performed together once more.

Following a previous festival on June 13, the reunion concert allowed Lovelyz to revisit their iconic songs and shared memories. The atmosphere was emotional, with members unable to hold back tears, deeply moved by the support of their dedicated fans who had eagerly awaited this moment.

Take a look at some of the clips from the event here;

Through their heartfelt performances and shared moments, Lovelyz once again touched the hearts of fans, leaving a lasting impression of their enduring bond and musical legacy. The event not only served as a touching reunion but also sparked hope among fans for a possible group reunion in the future despite the logistical challenges of being independent of Woollim Entertainment, their former agency.

Advertisement

More details about Lovelyz

Lovelyz, formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2014, quickly gained recognition with their debut album, Girls' Invasion, and hits like Ah-Choo and Destiny. The group, consisting of Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, and Yein, showcased their vocal prowess and charming performances throughout their career.

After parting ways with Woollim Entertainment in 2021, each member pursued individual endeavors: Mijoo in variety shows, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, Baby Soul, and Yein as soloists, Seo Jisoo in acting, and Yoo Jiae in modeling and influencing. Despite their disbandment, fans cherish their legacy and hope for future reunions and collaborations.

ALSO READ: TAN members part ways after 2 years since debut; leader Changsun breaks the news in heartfelt letter to fans