‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ actor Gong Myung to join ‘House on Wheels’ as the newest member

New maknae in the house! tvN’s variety show ‘House on Wheels’ will be renewed for another season this year as announced. It was earlier confirmed by tvN reps that the show will continue for a 3rd season this October. The latest update reveals that actor Gong Myung will be joining regular cast Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won as the new youngest member.

‘House on Wheels’ is a tvN variety show that premiered on June 11, 2020, for a total of 12 episodes where actor and presenter Yeo Jin Goo was the youngest. The second season saw actor Im Siwan replacing him to take on the role of the maknae. Previously, it was revealed that Im Siwan will be stepping down from the show a new member will take his place.

‘House on Wheels’ sees the cast travel across their country of South Korea in a moving house while inviting other famous celebrities to stay with them for a day or two. The show’s producing director Kang Goong expressed his thoughts for the new cast member by thanking him for accepting the offer to join the show.

Actor Gong Myung has done multiple roles in famous TV dramas and films. Some of these include ‘Drinking Solo’, ‘The Bride of Habaek’, ’Revolutionary Love’ and ‘Be Melodramatic’. He is currently acting as Prince Yangmyeong in the SBS drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ alongside Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop.

We look forward to this new mashup of the ‘House on Wheels’ cast.

Are you looking forward to another season of ‘House on Wheels’? Let us know below.