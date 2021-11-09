‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ & ‘Be Melodramatic’ star Gong Myung confirms military enlistment

Gong Myung will be the next one joining the list of Korean actors enlisting soon. As announced by his agency Saram Entertainment, Gong Myung will join the army before the end of this year and complete his duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. The statement released on November 9 revealed his military enlistment is scheduled for December 14.

You can read the statement below.

“Hello. This is Saram Entertainment.

Our company's actor Gong Myung will enlist in the military on December 14 as an active duty soldier.

As a citizen of South Korea, we ask for your warm support for Gong Myung, who will return after faithfully fulfilling his military service duties.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the location and time of admission will be kept private. We request your understanding.

Thank you.”

Gong Myung is known for his roles in dramas like ‘Be Melodramatic’, ‘Revolutionary Love’, ‘The Bride of Habaek’. His most recent challenge was in a sageuk ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung. The actor is also playing the part of the newest maknae of the tvN variety show ‘House on Wheels’ season 3. He is also the older brother of NCT’s Doyoung as the two have continued to show immense support for each other’s work and have remained an ideal sibling pair in the entertainment industry.

