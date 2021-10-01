'Lovers Of The Red Sky' star Kim Yoo Jung makes a generous donation in conjunction with her birthday

Actress Kim Yoo Jung turned 22 years old on September 22 and on October 1, the Green Umbrella Child Fund revealed she donated ₩ 30 million to aid children who were victimized by crime on her birthday. The actress is also known to be a member of the Green Noble Club, a group that has donated more than ₩ 100 million ($84,281.85) to good deeds.

Her latest donation will be used as an emergency subsidy for living expenses, medical expenses, and housing expenses, so children who've been victimized by crime can recover their health. Kim Yoo Jung is currently starring in SBS' sageuk drama 'Lovers of the Red Sky' opposite Ahn Hyo Seop. Kim Yoo Jung plays the central role as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. She is the only female painter of the Baek Yu artistic community, she worked hard growing up in a difficult environment, making money with artwork to support her father’s medical expenses. The much-loved drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 8.9 percent, a slight decrease due to the Chuseok holidays, nonetheless, it continues to dominate the rating chart.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok have been confirmed to star in the Netflix Original film '20th Century Girl' together! '20th Century Girl' is a romance film about the painful yet heart-fluttering first love of the 17-year-old Na Bo Ra of 1999, to whom friendship came before love, and the reappearance of her first love in the 21st century. Kim Yoo Jung will be taking on the titular role of the 20th-century girl Na Bo Ra. She enjoys Taekwondo and has a great sense of loyalty to her friends. Kim Yoo Jung will portray the various experiences and turmoil Na Bo Ra faces as a 17-year-old.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok CONFIRMED to star in Netflix's romance film '20th Century Girl'

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.