Lovesick ZEROBASEONE calls out 'Doctor! Doctor!' for treating blazing heart in new ballad: Watch MV

ZEROBASEONE dropped the MV of a refreshing track, Doctor! Doctor!, on January 20 at 6 p.m. KST. It is the pre-release single of their fifth mini album, scheduled for release on February 24, 2025. The MV is a visually pleasing take on the heartaches caused due to being unable to get over a loved one. The song falls under the R&B ballad genre and has a soul-soothing melody.

The music video of ZEROBASEONE's Doctor! Doctor! features Crash Course in Romance's lead Jung Kyung Ho, playing the role of a doctor. The nine members of the K-pop boy band—Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin visit Jung Kyung Ho's clinic in the MV. They are shown as lovesick boys who need medical help to cure their painful hearts.

The MV starts with the doctor asking the patient what his physical problem was, and then the camera shows some X-ray reports with the heart being usually red and somewhat burning. Then it moves on to some medicine bottles with "heartache" written on them, setting the theme of the song. Throughout the MV, different members are shown as patients in the hospital with an "L-O-V emergency." They are unable to control their "racing heart" and "burning feeling" for their beloved. Watch the MV here:

The song, which sounds like an ordinary love track of the Gen Zs, has an underlying deep symbolism. On one hand, the boys call out "doctor, doctor, please help me," while at the same time they want their lover back and don't want to get out of that usual heartbeat situation. It's like they can neither endure the pain nor let go. They even get delusional enough to think that it is a "L-O-V-Eternally" situation.

The somber, soothing music perfectly blends with the soulful voices of the ZEROBASEONE members, creating a masterpiece. With its drop just an hour ago, it has already amassed more than 1K views and 5.6K comments. Fans have poured their love for the members' vocals and visuals. The MV lacks energetic dance like usual K-pop songs; however, it is one of those comforting tracks you can go to in case you're having a bad day or need some peace to clear your mind off things.

