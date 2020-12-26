Lovestruck in the City Ep 2: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won's drama swiftly tackles intimacy in relationships

*SPOILERS ALERT* Lovestruck in the City Ep 2 didn't shy away from talking in-depth about men and women's views on sex. Moreover, Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won's passionate kisses had fans swooning over the gorgeous on-screen pair.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Lovestruck in the City kept its momentum going of a unique storytelling angle with the interview format which mirrored between breaking the fourth wall with the viewers as well as communicating between the characters. While the first episode was sometimes hard to keep up with due to the swift montage sequences, Lovestruck in the City Ep 2 was relatively easier to get attached to.

What makes Lovestruck in the City Ep 2 a must-watch it how it tackles intimacy and doesn't shy away from talking about men and women's views on sex. As expected, a major chunk of the 30-minute duration was looking back at what went wrong in Park Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) and Lee Eun-oh's (Kim Ji-won) relationship. When Jae-won finds out that Eun-oh is also a part of the interview survey, he makes it known to let her know she's a terrible woman which the latter doesn't deny. However, his actual unrequited feelings tell another story. Going back to the past, we see how Eun-oh helps Jae-won ace his driving test to be able to cruise around in the campervan which leads to the two getting to know one another more candidly.

Jae-won also returns the favour by teaching Eun-oh how to surf and while initially hesitant, the latter promises that she will not say no anymore. During a training session, when Eun-oh is successfully able to stand on the surfboard after several hilarious failed attempts, she collides into another surfer and hits her head to an underwater rock. However, the feeling of euphoria is obvious in her ecstatic expression. While attending to her wound, with the sexual tension at an all-time high and with Eun-oh's consent, Jae-won takes the plunge and goes in for a passionate kiss.

Moreover, the two end up spending the night together as well. While things got steamy, Jae-won proceeded to say "I love you," even though they had known each other for only a week, while a hesitant Eun-oh responded with just a smile. The next morning, a satiated Jae-won was in for a rude awakening when he sees Eun-oh flirtily interacting with another man. In the present day, a downtrodden Eun-oh explains how the person she was while with Jae-won is not the real her, thus hinting at 'the camera thief' alter-ego personality Eun-oh will possess according to the various teasers and trailers of the show. There's also the fact that Jae-won is still not able to get Eun-oh out of his mind irrespective of how much she ended up hurting him.

As for the other two pairs, longtime lovebirds Choi Kyung-joon (Kim Min-seok) and Seo Rin-yi (So Ju-yeon) share details about their first time together. While Rin-yi seems confident at first, what with being the first to approach Kyung-joon to have sex, when the time eventually comes, the former is hesitant while trying to mask it behind her laughter. However, Kyung-joon is able to notice it nonetheless and reassures her giving us an endearing moment between the couple to cherish. On the other hand, Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung-soo) quips how it's been way too long since he got any while Oh Sun-young (Han Ji-eun) explains how for her stability is more important than soul when it comes to intimacy. Other memorable moments for us was Jae-won quipping how he loves kissing which Chang-wook fans are already aware of. Moreover, Ji-won's free-spirited personality shines through in Eun-oh especially in the sequence when she makes funny faces at Chang-wook's Jae-won.

Check out some of the best moments from Lovestruck in the City Ep 2 below:

Kim Ji Won is so cute while doing these funny faces #LoveStruckInTheCity #LoveStruckInTheCityEP2 pic.twitter.com/SAvVVJRpZM — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 25, 2020

#LoveStruckInTheCity blessing us with no make up kim ji won i love it here #LoveStruckInTheCityEP2 pic.twitter.com/3Mn3SvP6jg — ً (@kdramatreats) December 25, 2020

You know you're in for a quirky time when the first few seconds of the episode begins with the question: "How do you initiate your first sex?" This leads to six witty reactions where at one point the women ask why is it that men bluff so much. What we're especially loving about Lovestruck in the City is how they have been able to wrap up so much in such concise time frames. You're also able to relate with these six characters as you get inside their mindset more and more. However, we're hoping to get more in-depth with the other four supporting characters as they too have interesting stories to tell. Nonetheless, consider us very intrigued for Lovestruck in the City Ep 3!

What did you think of Lovestruck in the City Ep 2?

