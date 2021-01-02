Lovestruck in the City Ep 4: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won are rebels in love; Have the cutest wedding ceremony

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the latest episode of Lovestruck in the City, Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won get married with the honeymoon bliss lasting only a few short days as the latter breaks up with the former for an expected reason.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Lovestruck in the City Ep 4 kickstarts where the previous episode left us as Lee Eun-oh (Kim Ji-won) takes a leap of faith with Park Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) and the two head out for an adventure in the campervan. While viewers are blessed with some cutesy moments (the cuddling sequence in the campervan was romantic beyond words!) between the adorable couple, Jae-won leaves Eun-oh stumped by proposing to her in exchange of extending his vacation by a month more.

Given that Eun-oh's new attitude is to never say no, she agrees to get married but has a fantasy proposal in mind. We then see Chang-wook's breathtaking vocals take over as Jae-won serenades his ladylove using a payphone while playing the guitar. Instead of going to a church, the rebels in love have an impromptu yet adorable wedding ceremony by themselves on top of the campervan where they exchange vows and cheek kisses. Jae-won surprises Eun-oh again by getting them matching wedding rings as the latter, overwhelmed, makes the duo promise to never take the ring out.

In the present day, we see only Jae-won with the ring while Eun-oh doesn't keep her promise. Moreover, we come to know that because of Choi Kyung-joon's (Kim Min-seok) mistake at work, Jae-won has to leave Yangyang earlier than expected. Jae-won has Eun-oh memorise his number as the latter doesn't have a mobile phone of her own while promising to meet her in Seoul on a set date in case she forgets his number. However, Eun-oh never shows up thus breaking Jae-won's heart in the process.

We also see Jae-won and Eun-oh's paths almost cross in Seoul, at present time, while they both were in their cars stopping at the red signal. However, Eun-oh tactfully hides before Jae-won could see her. As for the reason why Eun-oh broke up with Jae-won even without saying goodbye, she explains that during an intimate moment, when asked how he would feel if Eun-oh was a different person from what she shows herself to be, Jae-won states that it won't be the real her. Hence, Eun-oh reiterates how the person she was pretending to be in Yangyang was not the real her. Eun-oh may have backed out of the relationship thinking that Jae-won would not love the real her.

Jae-won confesses that the worst part of his breakup was the fact that he didn't know the reason why Eun-oh parted ways. "I wish I knew where she is and how she's doing now," Jae-won admits which leaves Eun-oh stumped and unable to share her second reason for the breakup.

While Jae-won and Eun-oh's past took up three-fourth of the episode, we see Eun-oh also struggling with her one-woman start-up and going back to her old office, looking for some freelance work as a marketer. As for Jae-won, he constantly squabbles with Kyung-joon over a house's design which leads to an argument with the former's father as well. Seo Rin-yi (So Ju-yeon), Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung-soo) and Oh Sun-young (Han Ji-eun) continue to share their opinions on Jae-won and Eun-oh's breakup while a cutesy moment from the past sees Jae-won and Eun-oh screaming out loud to their friends and strangers on the beach about how they got married and are living together in the campervan. Besides dancing in the rain without a care in the world, we also see the lovebirds enjoying cycle rides and Eun-oh messing with Jae-won by applying red polish on the latter's toenails. Jae-won and Kang Geon's bickering, too, will never get old!

What's delightfully pleasant about Lovestruck in the City is that it never slows down and rather is a swift recounting of a past relationship. In one episode, we don't just get a wedding with a limited honeymoon bliss phase, but we also unravel the main reason behind Jae-won and Eun-oh's painful breakup. However, as we have said several times before, more leverage needs to be bestowed upon the supporting couples as their stories are equally as exciting and engaging for the viewers. Too much attention on the lead pair is damaging the tone set by the interview narrative storytelling which promised us a unique look at dating in modern times.

What did you think of Lovestruck in the City Ep 4? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

